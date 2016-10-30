Kylie Jenner Absolutely Nails Her Christina Aguilera Costume

Kylie Jenner appreciates a good pop culture reference as much as we do! Last night, the 19-year-old reality TV star dressed up as Christina Aguilera circa the 2002 "Dirrty" music video, and Jenner absolutely nailed the look, from her fake piercings down to her chaps.

Jenner's emulation of the pop diva was incredibly accurate. She recreated Aguilera's motorcycle look from the music video, including a red-and-white striped bikini top, cheeky red shorts, and red and black chaps, all custom-made by designer Bryan Hearns, with Schutz shoes hidden beneath. As if that wasn't enough, Jenner also procured a blonde wig with the same black streaks that Aguilera sported back in the early 2000s. To finish off her amazing costume, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wore dramatic eye makeup, a light pink lip, and several fake piercings, including one on her nose and one on her bottom lip.

Naturally, Jenner posted plenty of images and videos of her epic Halloween costume on Instagram. She seemed to be as obsessed with the look as her fans were, writing, "Can I be XTINA forever"

This costume was definitely one for the books.

