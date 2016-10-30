Kourtney Kardashian Makes Her Dead Bride Costume Look Sexy

Kourtney Kardashian is giving new meaning to the phrase, "Til death do us part." The 37-year-old reality TV star hit the town for some Halloween fun last night, and she looked incredibly sexy in her dead bride costume.

The oldest of the Kardashian sisters got ready to say "I do" to a lucky zombie groom this weekend. She wore a skin-tight white mini dress, paired with thigh-high white stockings, strappy white heels, and a silver choker necklace. Kardashian completed the outfit with a flowing white veil and a white flower bouquet.

Always one to pay attention to details, the mother of three absolutely nailed her dead bride beauty look as well. She wore waist-length extensions in her hair, and her makeup was hauntingly beautiful—it featured dark red eye shadow and matching lipstick. Kardashian even had a few meticulously placed drops of blood at the corner of her mouth. The reality star gave fans a behind-the-scenes look on Snapchat as she was getting ready—take notes for next Halloween!

kourtneykardashian / snapchat

kourtneykardashian / snapchat

