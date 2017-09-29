6 Adorable Kids Costumes (You Won't Have to Sew)

Ruthie Friedlander
Sep 29, 2017 @ 5:45 pm

Ah, to be a child on Halloween. Carefree, candy-filled, and oh so adorable. The challenge? That awful ideating process that occurs a month prior. What will they be? How will you find it? And who has the time to pick it up? Have no fear, InStyle.com is here.

We've sourced our favorite sites and come up with some Instagram-worthy costumes that your kids will love. Oh, and added plus: A lot of the staples of these costumes can be worn as real clothes after the fact.

Dragon(ess)

H&M Dragon Cape, $18; hm.com; J. Crew Cord, $50; jcrew.com; Rogue Kid's Dragon Shirt, $20; roguefitness.com; Adidas Sneaker, $40; journeys.com

Mini Ballerina

H&M Tulle Dress with Sequines, $35; hm.com; H&M Ballet Flats, $18; hm.com

Little Fox

Charley Harper Fox Dress-Up, $29; landofnod.com; H&M Knit Sweater, $20; hm.com; H&M Skinny Fitted Jean, $25; hm.com; Gap Slip-On Sneakers, $11; gap.com

Bat Boy or Girl

Land of Nod Wild Wings Dress Up Set, $29; landofnod.com; Gap Stretch Standard Jeans, $18; gap.com; Hanes Long Sleeve T-Shirt, $5; hanes.com; Harrison Mid Top Canvas Sneakers, $23; target.com

Super Hero(ine)

Land of Nod Masked Hero Costume, $34; landofnod.com; Old Navy Cross Hem Sweatshirt, $7; oldnavy.gap.com; H&M High Tops, $18; hm.com; Old Navy Go-Dry Performance Leggings, $20; oldnavy.gap.com

Witch

H&M Costume, $25; hm.com; H&M Glittery Ankle Boots, $35; hm.com

