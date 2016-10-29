Katy Perry Dressed Up as Hillary Clinton for Halloween and the Results are Epic

If you do a double-take when you see Katy Perry's Halloween costume, you're not alone. The pop star dressed up as presidential candidate Hillary Clinton last night, and her transformation is simply amazing.

Once the "Rise" singer was in full costume, she could have easily passed for Clinton. Perry posted an Instagram of her epic costume, and she's completely unrecognizable. In the shot, she's lounging with a martini as her team puts the finishing touches on her look—she's wearing an all-red pant suit and a blonde wig to emulate the former Secretary of State. In the caption, Perry wrote, "Having a little pre party before I take office #IMWITHME Cheers to @svedkavodka #howtosvedka

@hillaryclinton."

Having a little pre party before I take office #IMWITHME Cheers to @svedkavodka #howtosvedka @hillaryclinton 🍸✨ A photo posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Oct 28, 2016 at 11:54pm PDT

This isn't the first political statement Perry has made this year. Back in September, she did her part to encourage people to vote by stripping down for a Funny or Die video. Plus, earlier this week, Perry shared a video of herself casting her vote on her birthday. She's wearing a super patriotic jacket as she drops her ballot into the box.

GAVE MYSELF THE BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER BY VOTING TODAY❗️Wish @hillaryclinton a Happy Birthday tomorrow with your EARLY vote. Check www.rockthevote.com to see where your poll is. 🎂🎁🇺🇸 #HBDTOME #HAPPYBIRTHDAYHILLARY #SCORPIOSISTERS A video posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Oct 25, 2016 at 7:07pm PDT

VIDEO: The Best Celeb Halloween Costumes of 2016

Katy Perry's spirit is inspiring—she's definitely on Team America!