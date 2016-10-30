Jenna Dewan Tatum's Unicorn Costume Is Simply Magical

The award for the most sparkly Halloween costume definitely goes to Jenna Dewan-Tatum. The 35-year-old actress and dancer was a unicorn for Halloween, and her super-sparkly costume and makeup was definitely Pinterest-worthy.
Transforming into a magical unicorn is no easy task, but Dewan-Tatum pulled it off with ease. She wore a simple white bodysuit and skirt, and then decked out the outfit with makeup and accessories. First, she painted her hair silver, then pulled it back into a high ponytail with psychedelic extensions for a long, flowing, colorful "mane." Next, she dusted her forehead, cheeks, neck, and collarbones with pink shimmering makeup and stick-on rhinestones. She used sparkly silver eye shadow and pink lip color to complete her beauty look. And for the final touch, the dancer put on a silver unicorn headband and green gemstone necklace—voila! The ultimate unicorn costume.
Dewan-Tatum shared several snapshots of her amazing costume on social media, and fans went crazy! After all, it is a pretty epic getup. Under one image, the actress wrote, "Unicorn fantasy"
We love this look, and we bet her daughter did, too!
