Heidi Klum Creates 5 Clones of Herself for Halloween

Each year, Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween party is a star-studded affair and the 2016 bash, held at New York's new party spot Vandal, was no exception.

On Monday, Klum’s long list of famous guests, which included Gabrielle Union, Serena Williams, and Chanel Iman, flooded onto the red carpet in a fury of spooky attire.

Perhaps the finest (and most highly anticipated) costume of the evening was Klum’s. Traditionally, Klum arrives totally transformed and unrecognizable. Last year, she donned a cartoon-like Jessica Rabbit ensemble with prosthetic body parts for a totally changed exterior and in 2013 she dressed as an elderly woman (walker and all) for the spooky affair.

This year, however, she arrived looking a whole lot like, well, herself—but with a twist: She chose to "clone" five other women to look like equally leggy versions of herself. Klum and her five look-alike accomplices donned tan bodysuits and thigh-high suede boots to hit the red carpet. In true supermodel fashion, they each leaned in and posed for the camera, signaling to guests that six Klums may actually be better than one.

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Once inside, the Halloween costume showdown continued. Tennis star Williams wore an '80s-inspired outfit, while Almost Christmas actress Union said she felt “so sexy!” in her costume, which was inspired by British Formula One racing driver Lewis Hamilton.

The party marked Klum’s 17th annual Halloween bash and based on the caliber of costumes worn by guests, the hype surrounding the party has not been lifted. While we were looking forward to seeing Klum totally transformed, the German bombshell caused an equal amount of buzz with her new take on dressing up.

To see more of evening’s over-the-top costumes, scrol through the photos below.