6 Halloween Tips, Tricks, and Ideas to Make Your Holiday Extra Spooky

In need of a little #HalloweenInspo? Look No Further. From which cities to visit this Halloween to the must-have Halloween-themed apps that'll ensure you, um, get a ton of candy while out trick-or-treating, we've rounded up the best Halloween tips and tricks to make sure your holiday is undeniably spooky. Happy Halloween! 

 

Must-Have Halloween Apps 

You might have prepared your costume for the spookiest time of the year, but is your smartphone ready? Fill up your device with these fun apps for kids and adults—some scary, some fun, and some just plain useful. To read the full article, head over to RealSimple.com.

No-Carve Halloween Pumpkin Decorations 

These no-carve Halloween pumpkin craft projects have all the kid-friendly fun of a Halloween jack-o-lantern, without the mess! For more Halloween craft ideas, head over to AllYou.com.

America's Best Towns for Halloween

Ready to be seriously spooked? Whether you are on the hunt for authentic paranormal activity this Halloween or for more lighthearted, fall-themed festivities, Travel and Leisure has rounded up the best towns in America to visit this Halloween. To read the article in full, visit TravelandLeisure.com.

 

Spooky Sweets: Spider-Themed Cookies (Plus Other Scary-Good Halloween Cookies)

Chocolate creepy crawlers give everyone’s favorite cookie an eerie upgrade. To recreate the look, dip a toothpick in melted chocolate and draw legs around an exposed chip—or two. To make the spiders even spookier, press red nonpareils into the chocolate chip (you may need to use tweezers) when the cookies first come out of the oven. For eight other Halloween cookie recipes, visit RealSimple.com.

20 Must-Try Spooky Halloween Cocktails 

Decorations, costumes, and candy may be the big draws of Halloween, but if you're hosting a party this year you don't forget about the boozy beverages. Take a walk on the dark side and serve up a host of options that’ll please your crowd whether they’re cosmopolitan or whiskey drinkers, from a festive fall Bourbon Pumpkin Pie Milkshake to the Bloodsucker Mary (a darker take on its bloody cousin). Looking to seriously impress your guests? Serve up a Smoking Skulls cocktail (above), complete with black ice to set the scene! See all of InStyle's Halloween-themed cocktails here.

Pumpkin Calligraphy DIY

Despite the near extinction of the handwritten note, calligraphy has never gone out of style and is, in fact, trendier than ever. While calligraphy may be commonplace on wedding stationery, or as a decorative flourish on cakes, the creative folks at Style Me Pretty Living have shown it can be multipurpose, even amongst the ghouls and goblins of Halloween. See InStyle's full pumpkin calligraphy tutorial to get a jumpstart on your Halloween decorating.

