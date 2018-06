Shop Our Favorite Halloween-Inspired Beauty Products

It's impossible to talk about Halloween without considering an Elvira costume, and the Mistress of the Dark's latest fragrances ($25 to $40 each; demeterfragrance.com ) only add the finishing touch. Our favorite is the musk and vanilla-scented Vamp. "Typically, I like dark, sexy scents, and I like fragrances with musk and vanilla bean in them, because I read that when guys aren’t thinking about sex, they’re thinking about food," Elvira joked. "Vanilla bean reels ‘em in!"