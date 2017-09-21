Need Halloween Inspiration? We've Got Your Best Costume Yet

We’ve over a month away from the spookiest, and what some would argue, the best holiday of the year, Halloween. It’s your chance to let your inner freak flag fly and to be as weird or boring as you want, and no one gets to judge you for it.

So, have you decided what you’re going to wear? If not, here are some costume ideas to consider rocking this All Hallow’s Eve. This prediction list of the top 10 Halloween costumes that you’ll see this year was put together by Lyst and Pinterest, so you can assume that it’s pretty accurate.

From a scary clown, to a mythical creature, to a Disney Princess, here’s a list of Halloween costumes to get your creative juices flowing.

VIDEO: Halloween Cocktails Compilation