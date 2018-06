Halloween 2006

12 of 19 Jen Lowery/Startraks

Seal and Heidi Klum

WHERE 7th Annual Heidi Klum Halloween, held at Privilege in L.A.

THE COSTUMES Seal dressed as Eve (of Adam and Eve), while Klum was the serpent and the apple from the Garden of Eden.

THE SCOOP "It's great!" said Klum about having her party in L.A. this year. "I love it, because people are just as into it in L.A. as they are in New York. Everyone looks great in their costumes, and they're having a great time. That's what it's all about."