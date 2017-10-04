Super Easy Halloween Costumes for All You Slackers Who Still Want to Impress

There are two types of people: First, the type that would happily drop some serious $$$ on an elaborate costume worthy of making its way into Heidi Klum’s iconic annual Halloween bash. Then there’s the type that honestly DGAF. If you’ve found yourself to be the latter but still want to look like you tried at least a little bit this year, then you’re in the right place.

VIDEO: Halloween DIY: Studded Pumpkins

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Below, five costume ideas that’ll take low-key effort but will surely yield high-key results. Go ahead, scroll through, and take some notes. It’s likely you have most of these items in your closet already—and ain’t that a major plus?