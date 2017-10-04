Super Easy Halloween Costumes for All You Slackers Who Still Want to Impress

Kim Duong
Oct 04, 2017 @ 11:00 am

There are two types of people: First, the type that would happily drop some serious $$$ on an elaborate costume worthy of making its way into Heidi Klum’s iconic annual Halloween bash. Then there’s the type that honestly DGAF. If you’ve found yourself to be the latter but still want to look like you tried at least a little bit this year, then you’re in the right place.

Below, five costume ideas that’ll take low-key effort but will surely yield high-key results. Go ahead, scroll through, and take some notes. It’s likely you have most of these items in your closet already—and ain’t that a major plus?

 

*THAT* RED SWIMSUIT

Shop the look: Instagram prop, $25; amazon.com. Solid & Striped swimsuit, $158; matchesfashion.com.

Yup, bring everyone back to the viral mess that was the Sunny Co. Clothing red swimsuit giveaway gone wrong and remind everyone of just how volatile social media marketing can be.

BREADWINNER

Shop the look: Gold medals, $12 (originally $15); amazon.com. Wonder bread, $12; amazon.com.

There’s a high chance you already have a loaf of bread in your kitchen. Bring it out for a night on the town this Halloween. Bonus: It could double duty as a mid-party snack.

PREGNANT KYLIE

Shop the look: Pregnant belly accessory, $15; amazon.com. H&M bodycon dress, $50; hm.com. Quay Australia oversize sunglasses, $75; quayaustralia.com. Schutz trappy sandals, $180; nordstrom.com. Forver 21 faux fur scarf, $17; forever21.com.

Pay homage to the Internet-breaking pregnancy of the year and pair that body-con dress you have tucked away in your closet with a pregnant belly prop (or, you know, just a pillow). Top with classic Kylie Jenner accessories, and voila.

TACKY TOURIST

Shop the look: Topshop cap, $22; topshop.com. H&M printed top, $25; hm.com. Topshop denim shorts, $58; topshop.com. Topman socks, $6; nordstrom.com. Birkenstock slides, $135; nordstrom.com. Aerie fanny pack, $15 (originally $20); ae.com. Fujifilm disposable camera, $13; amazon.com. Forever 21 aviator glasses, $6; forever21.com.

You 100% have these items in your closet. OK, or maybe like 90%. Sixty-percent at the least. Go full-on lame dad mode and pair tube socks with sandals, a printed button-down or I <3 Wisconsin tee (make due with what you have) with jorts, and huge glasses with a baseball cap. Really commit to the role by carrying around a camera and snapping shots of, well, everything.

PIG IN A BLANKET

Shop the look: Pig costume accessories set, $12 (originally $13); amazon.com. Pink blanket, $10; amazon.com.

Listen: People love puns, and you love to be cozy, no? Here’s your chance to party, snuggled in a literal blanket (you’re welcome).

