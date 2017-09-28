The Cutest Dog Halloween Costumes This Year

It's that time of the year again. No, not PSL season or sweater weather, but rather the time of the year when you are #blessed with adorable large or small dog Halloween costumes.

Whether you're going for a funny dog Halloween costume or something beyond adorable, dressing up your canine has become a major part of the fall holiday. We've even seen an uptick in certain costumes to dress Fido in! According to the National Retail Federation, the most-popular Halloween costume for pets is the pumpkin, immediately followed by hot dog costumes, lion costumes, and pirate costumes.

No matter if your pup is attending a parade or just hanging out at home handing out candy to the trick-or-treaters, here are the best Halloween costumes for him to rock.

 

A Pumpkin

Still the most popular pet costume, this jack-o-lantern get-up is sure to bring in the likes on Instagram.

A Hot Dog

If you have a dachshund, it's almost a requirement for him to be a hot dog for Halloween.

A Lion

If your dog is as majestic as Mufasa, but refuses to wear a full costume, this lion's mane is the perfect costume.

A Cup of Coffee

Need a jolt of caffeine in the morning? Dress your four-legged friend as your favorite morning beverage. It is PSL season, after all.

A Devil

Fido may look like an angel, but when you come home to find out that he tipped over your houseplant and left muddy paw prints all over the white rug, he might seem like quite the opposite. This devil costume will show his true colors, and he'll still look super cute!

A Unicorn

From lattes to toast, unicorns have been everywhere in 2017. Turn your furry pal into the mythical creature in this cozy costume.

A Chick Magnet

He already attracts all the babes at the dog park, you might as well make it official with this punny costume.

A Taco

This costume is good enough to eat. Just remember, guac is always extra.

A Teddy Bear

This costume will basically make your dog Ted in real life. The adorable front legs make it look like your teddy-bear dog is walking, and it will keep you cracking up until November 1.

A Mermaid

If 2017 was the year of the unicorn, we are predicting that 2018 will be the year of the mermaid. This doggy ensemble will put your pup ahead of the crowd!

