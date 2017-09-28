The Cutest Dog Halloween Costumes This Year

It's that time of the year again. No, not PSL season or sweater weather, but rather the time of the year when you are #blessed with adorable large or small dog Halloween costumes.

Whether you're going for a funny dog Halloween costume or something beyond adorable, dressing up your canine has become a major part of the fall holiday. We've even seen an uptick in certain costumes to dress Fido in! According to the National Retail Federation, the most-popular Halloween costume for pets is the pumpkin, immediately followed by hot dog costumes, lion costumes, and pirate costumes.

No matter if your pup is attending a parade or just hanging out at home handing out candy to the trick-or-treaters, here are the best Halloween costumes for him to rock.