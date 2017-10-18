DIY: Make Your Own Delicious (and Spooky!) Mummy Hot Dogs

Ready to delight in Halloween’s many tricks and treats, but not a sweet tooth? We’ve got you covered.

Mummy hot dogs are a savory seasonal delight, and unlike many a spooky homemade good, they’re incredibly easy to make. All you need to transform a batch of hot dogs into an eerie undead baked good is hot dogs (duh) and puff pastry.

First, you slice the puff pastry into thin strips. After slicing the dough, set it aside and focus your culinary skills on the hot dogs. Cut half way up the hot dog through the middle (the legs) and then, on the opposite end, make two small length-wise slices to create the arms.

Next is the fun part—embalming your hot dog man! Just kidding, nothing that disgusting-sounding follows. Now, you take the slivers of puff pastry and wrap the hot dog body until you are satisfied by the mummification.

Once you’ve wrapped your hot dog men (and women), bake them at 375° for 10-12 minutes. And ta-da—your hot dog mummies could star in a Brendan Fraser film!

Watch the video above for a visual run-through of the process.