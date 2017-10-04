Trick or Treat! The Cutest (and Spookiest!) DIY Halloween Desserts on Pinterest

Halloween is one of those holidays that you either love or hate, and there isn't really an in between. And Halloween lovers usually go all out for the occasion. From transforming your home with cobwebs and spooky decor to spending hours putting together an original costume to playing Hocus Pocus on a continuous loop, if Halloween is your favorite holiday, we know how much you look forward to this time of year.

That being said, one of the best parts of Halloween is the endless barrage of candy and treats that come along with it. Whether you're throwing a bash, making sweets for your kid to take to school, or participating in an office bake-off (we know just how competitive those can get), you're probably on the prowl for a recipe that will wow.

So we've scoured Pinterest to find the cutest DIY Halloween treats—no tricks involved. Keep reading for 3 adorable and spooky desserts that will have you feeling festive for All Hallows' Eve.

MONSTER PUMPKIN PIE PUDDING

Instant pudding is one of the easiest desserts to make, so these cute monster pudding parfaits can be quickly whipped up for any Halloween party. Add in brownies, top with marshmallow-and-chocolate sauce googly eyes, and you're done!

SPIDER CUPCAKES

Top any ordinary cupcake with an Oreo, candy eyes, and chocolate piping legs to create these fun spider cupcakes. Mix up the flavors of cake and frosting, and add food coloring to make them whatever spooky hue you want!

Rice Krispie Treat Monsters

These Rice Krispie treat monsters are another simple DIY that involve just a few ingredients you probably already have in your pantry. Rice Krispie treats are transformed into a creepy dessert by dipping them into candy melts and finishing them off with some crazy candy eyes. We love that you can use different-sized and -shaped eyes to make an assortment of characters.

