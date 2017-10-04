Trick or Treat! The Cutest (and Spookiest!) DIY Halloween Desserts on Pinterest

Halloween is one of those holidays that you either love or hate, and there isn't really an in between. And Halloween lovers usually go all out for the occasion. From transforming your home with cobwebs and spooky decor to spending hours putting together an original costume to playing Hocus Pocus on a continuous loop, if Halloween is your favorite holiday, we know how much you look forward to this time of year.

VIDEO: How to Make Pumpkin Madeleine Ghosts

RELATED: How To Make Homemade Candy Corn in Any Color And Flavor

That being said, one of the best parts of Halloween is the endless barrage of candy and treats that come along with it. Whether you're throwing a bash, making sweets for your kid to take to school, or participating in an office bake-off (we know just how competitive those can get), you're probably on the prowl for a recipe that will wow.

So we've scoured Pinterest to find the cutest DIY Halloween treats—no tricks involved. Keep reading for 3 adorable and spooky desserts that will have you feeling festive for All Hallows' Eve.