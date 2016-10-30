Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas Do a Perfect Dorothy and the Scarecrow for Halloween 

Toto, I don't think we're in Kansas anymore! Former Disney super stars and longtime best friends Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas were members of the original Oz squad last night in a group costume with friends. The touring duo dressed up as Dorothy (Lovato) and the Scarecrow (Jonas) with a few updates. Lovato sizzled in a bustier-style version of Dorothy's dress with glittery ruby lips and flirty feathery lashes. The costume selfie she shared with Instagram had us over the rainbow with excitement about her Halloween look.

demilovato / snapchat

Jonas is known for his good looks and sleek style, but to be Lovato's Scarecrow the star donned a patched up shirt and pants stuffed with straw and a big floppy brown hat with rags. Jonas brought his look into 2016 with a pair of sand toned Yeezys. He made sure to Snapchat a quick selfie with his pal to show off their Halloween costume squad goals.

nickjonas / snapchat

VIDEO: The Best Celeb Halloween Costumes of 2016

The pair and their friends rode in a limo and visited a haunted house before cozying up in front of a fire and relaxing for the rest of the documented evening.