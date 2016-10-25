This Easy Halloween DIY Will Make Any Drink Look Festive

Courtesy
Arianna Friedman
Oct 25, 2016 @ 6:00 pm

We're generally not huge fans of spiders—especially in our drinks—but we're loving these DIY Halloween-themed spider drink charms. The two-step project, dreamed up by celebrity event planner David Stark, who has helped stars like Brad Pitt and Mariska Hargitay prep for parties, is a fun, festive way to spruce up an ordinary drink tag—the unsung hero at any party—and also doubles as a cute take-home souvenir. What's more, the tutorial can be used to create tchotchkes for any holiday or special occasion. So depending on how skilled you are with scissors, the sky's the limit.

VIDEO: How to Create Impressive (and Easy!) Halloween Decorations

Get the full how-to below.

1 of 3 Courtesy

GATHER THE MATERIALS

You'll need everything below:

Black Shrinky Dink Sheets ($7/10 sheets; amazon.com)
White Paint Pen ($5; amazon.com)
Scissors and pencil
Spider pattern
Toaster or conventional oven

Advertisement
2 of 3 Courtesy

TRACE AND CUT OUT EACH SPIDER

Remember to have this photo handy for reference. 

3 of 3 Courtesy

PUT 'EM IN THE OVEN

Following the instructions on the packaging, bake the spiders in your toaster or conventional oven. (If this is your first time working with Shrinky Dinks, don't be surprised to see them curl, they typically flatten out as they continue to heat and shrink.) Once cool, use the white paint marker to add your pals' names, "hook" 'em onto a glass, and serve it on a silver spider web tray.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!