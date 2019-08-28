The Best Daenerys Targaryen Costumes Because This Halloween Belongs to Evil Khaleesi

Image zoom Courtesy

Daenerys Targaryen’s final move in Game of Thrones could easily be TV’s most unexpected twist of 2019. And whether or not you loved Khaleesi’s sudden rebrand to the most evil player in the Seven Kingdoms (seriously, the Night King was taking notes) you can’t deny that her newfound villain-hood makes for excellent Halloween fodder.

While the old Dany may have been stunting her burlap crop top alongside a fellow Khal Drogo costume-wearer or casually raising a dragon named Drogon in a chic blue dress, season eight Khaleesi requires a new, darker look.

The Queen of Dragons’ final season style signalled an evolution and even, according to the series costume designer Michele Clapton, a return to her Targaryen heritage, characterized by exaggerated shoulders and a tapered waist — the Westeros version of an ‘80s power suit.

Here’s everything you need to recreate Khaleesi’s iconic season eight look (Jon Snow shedding a single tear not included), all available on Amazon Prime.

Best Affordable Costume: starfun GOT Daenerys Targaryen Coat

Khaleesi’s coat and skirt from the season eight finale will be the priciest part of your total look, any which way you cut it. But that doesn’t mean you have to spring for the couture version to look good. This $70 version from Amazon is a convincing replica of the original and includes all of the soft clothing elements you’ll need — from the strong shouldered coat and flowing skirt, to the crossbody chain and cape.

Top-Rated Costume: CosFantasy Queen Daenerys Targaryen Coat

This coat- skirt-, and cape-inclusive costume has a near-perfect rating from 14 reviewers. While that doesn’t sound like a lot, it’s actually an impressive number of folks to have already tested and loved the set, considering the finale only aired a few months ago. This costume set features a textured coat that closely resembles the original, a rich blue cape, a skirt with suspenders, and a braided crossbody chain with silver dragons, just like in the show. Plus, it’s only slightly pricier than the more affordable option above.

Top-Rated Khaleesi Wig: WELLKAGE Daenerys Targaryen Cosplay Wig

Amazon’s top-rated Daenerys Targaryen wig has over a hundred glowing reviews. Featuring the signature Khaleesi hairstyle of blonde braids and waves, this wig will make your costume instantly recognizable. The set includes a wig cap, hair ties, and bobby pins, for easily transitioning into the Mother of Dragons herself.

