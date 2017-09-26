7 Ridiculously Cute Halloween Costumes For Babies

Sounds silly, but deciding on your baby’s first Halloween costume is so much harder than it should be. Should you have complementing looks? Will they be warm enough? What will they think of their costume 20 years from now? How will they fit in their stroller? And why are there way too many options that your baby will look ridiculously cute in? Now you're getting anxious. 

If you’ve gone deep down the baby Halloween costume rabbit hole and can’t seem to find a way out, let us make it easier for you by offering a few really stinkin’ cute outfit suggestions for your baby’s first Halloween. 

VIDEO: DIY Halloween Costumes for Kids

Disclaimer: We can't promise that these Halloween costumes are stroller friendly, but at least they're adorable, memorable, affordable, and most of all, Instagrammable—let’s be honest, that's what we care most about anyway. And if you really are struggling with the stroller dilemma, deck out a radio flyer with plenty of padding and maybe some fake cob webs to transport baby, their baby friends, and all the candies they've collected for you to eat. 

  Peapod

Make them dress up as their favorite (or least favorite) food: peas. The color skews slightly florescent, which makes it look so much more appetizing than muddier green peas IRL. 

Caterpillar

If your baby is crawling, then you need to put them in this colorful caterpillar RN, and keep them in it before, during, and after Halloween. There’s no way you’re Marie Kondo-ing this thing out of your home, ever. 

Cup of Noodles 

We’re not going to lie. It’s going to be really hard for everyone not to devour this instant cup of cuteness come Halloween. 

Shark

Here’s one tiny shark that you won’t be anxious to swim away from. Consider getting one that’s 1-2 sizes up so that you can recycle the baby shark costume for Shark Week 2018. 

Kitty

Even if you’re not a cat person, this white kitty costume is so fluffy and adorable, you won’t mind having it sit in your lap all night long. 

Bat

The thought of a giant bat might send shivers down your spine, but put your baby in this costume and you’ll suddenly become obsessed with bats and find yourself starting a new Pinterest board. 

Yoda

Your baby and Yoda already share so many similar characteristics: they’re the same size and equally difficult to understand. Why not marry the two. 

