Sounds silly, but deciding on your baby’s first Halloween costume is so much harder than it should be. Should you have complementing looks? Will they be warm enough? What will they think of their costume 20 years from now? How will they fit in their stroller? And why are there way too many options that your baby will look ridiculously cute in? Now you're getting anxious.

If you’ve gone deep down the baby Halloween costume rabbit hole and can’t seem to find a way out, let us make it easier for you by offering a few really stinkin’ cute outfit suggestions for your baby’s first Halloween.

Disclaimer: We can't promise that these Halloween costumes are stroller friendly, but at least they're adorable, memorable, affordable, and most of all, Instagrammable—let’s be honest, that's what we care most about anyway. And if you really are struggling with the stroller dilemma, deck out a radio flyer with plenty of padding and maybe some fake cob webs to transport baby, their baby friends, and all the candies they've collected for you to eat.