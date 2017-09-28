Rachel Parcell's Creative Costume Ideas Using Items From Your Closet

Pink Peonies
Yerin Kim
Sep 28, 2017 @ 3:15 pm

For most of us, especially moms, the days leading up to Halloween are probably nothing short of crazy. From DIY-ing cute animal costumes and filling your candy buckets, to carving spooky pumpkins and devising the best trick-or-treat route, dressing yourself on the 31st might be at the very back of your mind. But that doesn’t mean you have to buy a not-so-cute outfit at the last minute. We asked style blogger and super mom Rachel Parcell of Pink Peonies to share her fun costume ideas working with the pieces you already own. “When it comes to selecting a costume for Halloween, my goal every year is to find pieces I already have in my closet,” she says.  “I go for something easy yet creative.”

VIDEO: How to Create A Masquerade Mask With Makeup 

Scroll down for Rachel Parcell’s last minute costume ideas and her cute picks for each look.

RELATED: Buy Now, Scare Later: 5 Fall Fashion Buys That Double as Halloween Costumes

1 of 5 Pink Peonies

Cruella de Vil

“A few years ago when I was searching for a Halloween costume, I knew I wanted to somehow incorporate faux leather leggings from because of their versatility; they can be used for other costumes like a black cat, vampire, a spider and the list goes on… but I ended up choosing Cruella de Vil. After all, she’s the most chic villain out there! To go with the leggings, I wore a black and white fur coat, but an all white coat over a black dress will work as well! All you need to add to complete your villainous look are your favorite black heels (or flats), some red gloves, and white hair spray—or you can opt for a white hair accessory like I did.”

Shop her picks: Unreal Fur coat, $130; revolve.com, BP. leggings, $29, nordstrom.com, Valentino pumps, $1,095; neimanmarcus.com, Fownes Brothers, $78; nordstrom.com, Party City hair spray, $4, partycity.com.

Advertisement
2 of 5 Pink Peonies

Audrey Hepburn

“Whether you're a mom or not, every woman needs a classic LBD! This Halloween, let your inner-star shine in true Hollywood fashion dressed as the iconic Audrey Hepburn. All you need to go along with your LBD (or black top tucked into a skirt) is a pair of black sunglasses, a pair of black gloves (if desired), and some pearls. If your plans entail a parents night out, dress up with a pair of black heels, or dress down with black flats for trick or treating with the kids. Top it all off with a chic up-do and voila! You're good to go.”

Shop her picks: Rachel Parcell Collection dress, $160; rachelparcell.com, Steve Madden sandals, $90; nordstrom.com, Tom Ford sunglasses, $445; nordstrom.com, Fownes Brothers gloves, $96; nordstrom.com, Nadri pearl necklace, $65; nordstrom.com.

3 of 5 Pink Peonies

Catwoman

“Instead of settling for a generic "witch" costume, pull your favorite black pants, top, and jacket from your closet for an upgraded cat costume! Add some whiskers, cat ears (which you can buy for under $10 at your local drugstore or Party City) and finish with your favorite pink lipstick.”

Shop her picks: Blank NYC jacket, $98; nordstrom.com, Caslon tee, $25; nordstrom.com, Hudson Jeans skinny jeans, $165; nordstrom.com, Party City cat ears, $2; partycity.com, MAC lipstick, $18; nordstrom.com.

Advertisement
4 of 5 Pink Peonies

Minnie Mouse

“All moms should have a denim jacket in their closet (see more outfits for moms on the go here). Pair this closet staple with a white t-shirt, a red skirt (with or without polka dots) and some Minnie ears for a "mother Minnie" costume. And if you have a little one who can’t get enough of Minnie herself, it’s easy to make matching costumes for a mother-daughter duo.”

Shop her picks: Madewell jean jacket, $118; nordstrom.com, Current/Elliott tee, $78; nordstrom.com, J.Crew skirt, $35; jcrew.com, Minnie Mouse headband, $9; partycity.com.

Advertisement
5 of 5 Pink Peonies

Rosie The Riveter

“If you love the denim on denim look, this costume was made for you!! All you need is a denim button down, blue jeans (or black), red bandana, a bright red lipstick, and your favorite boots.”

Shop her picks: Frame Denim button down, $229; frame-store.com, AG skinny jeans, $225; nordstrom.com, Marc Fisher LTD boots, $180; nordstrom.com, Madewell bandana, $13; nordstrom.com, YSL lipstick in Rouge Neon, $37; nordstrom.com.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!