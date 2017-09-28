Rachel Parcell's Creative Costume Ideas Using Items From Your Closet

For most of us, especially moms, the days leading up to Halloween are probably nothing short of crazy. From DIY-ing cute animal costumes and filling your candy buckets, to carving spooky pumpkins and devising the best trick-or-treat route, dressing yourself on the 31st might be at the very back of your mind. But that doesn’t mean you have to buy a not-so-cute outfit at the last minute. We asked style blogger and super mom Rachel Parcell of Pink Peonies to share her fun costume ideas working with the pieces you already own. “When it comes to selecting a costume for Halloween, my goal every year is to find pieces I already have in my closet,” she says. “I go for something easy yet creative.”

VIDEO: How to Create A Masquerade Mask With Makeup

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Scroll down for Rachel Parcell’s last minute costume ideas and her cute picks for each look.

RELATED: Buy Now, Scare Later: 5 Fall Fashion Buys That Double as Halloween Costumes