Cindy Crawford and Her Family Pull Off the Ultimate Group Costume

Talk about commitment! Supermodel Cindy Crawford hosted a Halloween bash last night, and not only did she go all out for her costume, but she got her whole family to dress up in head-to-toe punk rock outfits, complete with wild hair. Best group costume? We think so!

The 50-year-old model went for a full-on '70s look: she wore a slashed pink shirt, a leopard-print tutu with pink ruffles, printed leggings, and a leather jacket. She even dyed her hair with streaks of orange and yellow before styling it wildly. She posted a picture of the makeover process on Instagram before the party, writing, "Trick or treat...costume countdown part II — getting ready for #CasamigosHalloween!"

Trick or treat...costume countdown part II — getting ready for #CasamigosHalloween! A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Oct 28, 2016 at 4:02pm PDT

Not to be outdone, Crawford's family put together their own punk-rock outfits. Rande Gerber sported crazy blue spikes and bold red makeup with his all-leather getup. Their son Presley rocked red plaid pants, black eyeliner, and slicked-back hair. And finally, daughter Kaia wore a black mini skirt over fishnet tights, a crop top, and studded jewelry to complement her bold pink hair and black makeup look.

VIDEO: The Best Celeb Halloween Costumes of 2016

All together, the family looked amazing, and obviously they had to document the night with a photo. Crawford posted a mirror selfie of the group on Instagram, titling it the "Punk family portrait."