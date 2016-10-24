See Our Favorite Sexy, Outlandish, and Shocking Celebrity Halloween Costumes

When it comes to sporting an unforgettable costume, there’s no lack of creativity in Hollywood. That’s why year after year, our favorite stars never fail to impress as they evolve into sexy, ghoulish, and often controversial characters for Halloween, the one night of the year where being the odd-ball is the ultimate goal.

Sure, some stars still rack up the likes on Instagram with simple, easy-to-copy costume formulas that include cat ears and a winged-liner, but others truly go the extra mile. Kelly Osbourne once masterfully took on Gwyneth Paltrow’s Margot Tenenbaum, while Kate Hudson honored the Day of the Dead with a spot-on full face of makeup that resembled the tradition. As for some of our favorites? We love when couples match, which Jessica Simpson and hubby Eric Johnson did back in 2014, thanks to lace and glitter eye masks.

PHOTOS: Our Favorite Celebrity Halloween Costumes

VIDEO: Mariah Carey Celebrates Halloween Early with Her Kids

Click through to see more of our favorite celebrity Halloween costumes and get inspired!