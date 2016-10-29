Bella Thorne Rocks a Super Racy Cowgirl Costume for Halloween

Bella Thorne isn't one to shy away from showing a little (or even a lot) of skin. Thorne's abs are legendary in her Instagrams and Snapstories. Her Halloween look this year is proving to be no different. Forget spooky: Thorne went straight for something quite a bit more revealing.
The gorgeous redhead rocked a cowgirl costume that probably wouldn't get too much use at the ranch. The pink and black look included a Barbie-pink hat, vest, and belt, as well as a black bandana, racy black lace fringed Gooseberry intimates bodysuit ($139; gooseberryintimates.com), and towering thigh-high black boots.
Thorne kept her makeup look in the same color family with black and pink shades. With her glowing highlighter, pink lips and two-tone brows, she managed to look both pretty and playful—especially with her tiny touch of classic Halloween makeup. Thorne rocked a hand drawn scar on one cheek.