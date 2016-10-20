The Best 2016 Pop Culture Halloween Costumes That Will Earn You All the Compliments

Anyone can slip on a little black dress and throw on some form of animal ears, like a mouse (duh), and call it a costume. Perfectly acceptable, sure, but creative or inspired? Meh, not so much. But the look that will be guaranteed a hit? A costume drawn from an unforgettable moment or meme that went viral this year.

Beyoncé is the first to come to mind, with the release of Lemonade. But out of her many, many outfits from her visual album, it was her ruffly baseball bat–wielding look that left us thirsty for more. Also notable: Eleven's sweet disguise from Netflix's highly addictive (slash somewhat unsettling) new series Stranger Things. From Rihanna's public declaration of love for Drake (or $15,000 heart-shaped fur coats) to Suicide Squad's Harley Quinn, we pieced together seven pop culture-inspired Halloween costumes that are so 2016.