13 Witchy Ways to Celebrate Halloween

Shalayne Pulia
Oct 05, 2017 @ 12:45 pm

In 2017, all things witch have become even more badass-chic. People are clinging to the otherworldly draw of sensual incense, meditation, embracing the chakras, and adorning their bodies and bedrooms with metaphysical crystals.

We're not talking your typical "bubble, bubble, toil and trouble" witches of yesteryear (like the evil Hocus Pocus Sanderson sisters Winifred, Mary, and Sarah). We're talking about connecting to the cosmos in a variety of ways.

Now that it's almost bewitching hour, it's time to call-in your coven and spend All Hallows' Eve connecting to yourself and others on a spiritual level (or just brewing up some delicious cocktails for girl's night in).

We drew on these witchy themes to round up the best ways to spend the holiday. Scroll through below to start your prep.

Energy Reading

The Ouija board may be old school, but if the ambiance is just right, you might get to feel some spiritual connection. Or, you can test out a dowsing pendulum board. Similar to the Ouija board, this dangling pendulum is drawn to edges of the board by energy waves. 

Buy Ouija board from Walmart for $17, here. And snag the dowsing pendulum board from Etsy for $27, here

Spa Treatment

No witch should attempt to summon spirits or perform her hexes if she isn't feeling her finest. Rid yourself of everything from split ends to chipped fingernails with this complete kit.

Buy the Kocostar Body Therapy Kit for $24 from Anthropologie, here

Reading Tarot Decks

Try out these revamped tarot decks to learn a little more about what's to come. The Wild Unknown's Animal Spirit tarot deck is a favorite in the InStyle offices—in part due to its gorgeous artwork, but also due to its uncanny knack for getting it right.

Preorder the Fountain Tarot Deck from Amazon for $36, here. Buy the complete Animal Spirit tarot deck from The Wild Unknown for $80, here

Watch Coven with your coven 

Gather the girls to binge watch all 13 episodes of American Horror Story: Coven and dive into the world of witches that earned 17 Emmy nominations (and featured the ethereal songstress herself, Stevie Nicks). 

Stream on Netflix, here. 

Destress with Candlelight Yoga 

Feel the most yourself while practicing yoga? Try your practice after dark in a candle-lit room for added ambiance. Many yoga studios (chains like Core Power and independent studios alike) offer their own version of candlelight yoga if you need a little guidance. Check your local studio for class times.

Watch Witchy Films

Stream classics like Practical Magic, The Craftor The Witches of Eastwick on Netflix to get in the witchy mood. 

Brew Something Special

No potions here—try brewing up a cocktail or two with Owl Brew mixers. They're the tea-based mixers made to compliment your favorite cocktails.

Buy the classic Owl's Brew for $7-$13, here.

 

Host a Witchy Book Club

Learn everything there is to know about modern witchcraft from these two beginner books. You'll learn about healing crystals, summoning success, telling your horoscope, and maybe even a spell or two. 

Buy Basic Witches By Jaya Saxena & Jess Zimmerman form Urban Outfitters for $16, here. Buy Practical Magic: A Beginner's Guide to Crystals, Horoscopes, Psychics & Spells By Nikki Van De Car form Urban Outfitters for $17, here

Soak In Positive Energy 

Take a relaxing salt or bubble bath to wash away toxins from the year and soak up all that positive energy. The Banishing Bath Salts from 13 Moons are said to bring blessings, purification, protection, and more. And the Aura Cleansing Bubble Bath from Etsy is said to wash away all your negative energy. 

Buy The Banishing Bath Salts from 13 Moons for $4, here. Buy the Aura Cleansing Bubble Bath from Etsy for $8, here

Listen to Lana

Lana Del Rey's been channeling her inner witch lately by casting spells, especially under our current administration. Join in by listening to her new highly anticipated album Lust for Life on your All Hallows' Eve night in.

Pre-order Del Rey's Lust For Life album vinyl from Urban Outfitters for $40, here

Set Your Ambiance

Try burning these tarot-themed candles to channel your spiritual energy. Light them while you practice your yoga routine or while you watch your films. The possibilities are endless. 

Buy The Sphinx And The Priestess Tarot Ritual Soy Candle from Urban Outfitters for $44 each (buy one, get one 50 percent off), here

Explore Healing Crystals 

Wonder what has gotten into Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag? The couple welcomed their baby boy surrounded by $27,000 worth of crystals. And the duo may be on to something. 

Check out Crystal Muse, written by Energy Muse co-founders and crystal experts Heather Askinosie and Timmi Jandro, to help you figure out just what crystals are right for your life. And test out your own crystal pack this Halloween. 

Pre-order Crystal Muse: Everyday Rituals to Tune In to the Real You by Heather Askinosie and Timmi Jandro from Amazon for $15, here. Buy the Catherine Rising X UO Palo Santo Crystal Bundle from Urban Outfitters for $18, here

Surround Yourself with Scents 

Tantalize your senses by surrounding yourself with scented essential oils and incense. These oils (and even a chakra spray) are said to bring wellness and positive energy to your evening of witchy wonders. 

Buy the 3D LED Gala Essential Oil Diffuser from Urban Outfitters for $65, here. Buy the Species by the Thousands Chakra Spray form Anthropologie for $32, here. Buy Uma Wellness Oil from Anthropologie for $85, here. Find out restocking info for the Witch Hat Incense Burner, here

