The 13 Best Halloween Movies on Netflix 

Can't decide which Halloween film favorite will get you in the spirit (no pun intended)? Allow us to help you out. With its wide array of movie choices, Netflix is the perfect go-to for people perusing movies in general, but it's especially good once fall hits and the cobweb decorations start to come out. 

We've rounded up some of the spookiest and kookiest movies that are perfect for anyone who is counting down the days until Oct. 31 (there are 34 left, if you're curious).

From The Addams Family to The Sixth Sense, scroll through some of our binge-worthy favorites below, and get ready to stream, stream, stream.

Gremlins (1984)

Gremlins might look cute at first, but as anyone who has seen this movie knows, there’s a lot more to these fuzzy guys than meets the eye.

Young Frankenstein (1974)

This Gene Wilder movie is a classic for a reason.

Coraline (2009)

If you read the book growing up, you should really look into this stop-motion animation adaptation anyway, so why not during this optimal time of year?

The Babadook (2014)

This is a newer Netflix addition, but it easily earns its place by being completely psychologically terrifying.

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Scoob and the gang are back solving mysteries just in time for the fall holidays, so take advantage.

The Shining (1980)

Of course you should watch The Shining. No explanation necessary.

The Addams Family (1991)

If you ask us, nothing screams “Halloween” more than Fester and “Dr. Pinder-Schloss” actually screaming.

The Craft (1996)

A witchy movie and a prep school film all in one? Count us in.

Corpse Bride (2005)

If we didn’t include a Tim Burton movie in this roundup, could we even count it as a Halloween list? Probably not.

The Sixth Sense (1999)

The mother of all plot twists is back with a vengeance, and just in time for Halloween.

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)

While the original isn’t available right now (c’mon, Netflix!) the adorable sequel is here just in time for the holidays.

Children of the Corn (1984)

Creepy children? Check. Unnervingly deserted corn fields? Check. Cults and murder? Also check.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

And of course, we have to include one of the greatest holiday films of all time. Still up for debate whether it fits Halloween or Christmas better—so let’s just say both and leave it at that. 

