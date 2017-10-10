8 Tricks and Treats for Adults That Are Even More Delicious Than Halloween Candy

Halloween is a magical holiday for kids—and Trick-or-treating was probably the most difficult childhood pastime to shake after entering adulthood. Who doesn’t love free candy?!

But just because you no longer look cheek-pinchingly adorable in a pumpkin costume, that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the holiday with all the enthusiasm of a sugar-crazed tot.

In fact, with adulthood comes a whole new level of Halloween appreciation: ALCOHOL. It’s not *all* about the booze, though—there’s also the promise of high-end and fine-crafted chocolate that may not excite your inner 5-year-old but gets your outer adult pretty jazzed.

Scroll down below to see (and shop) the best Halloween-inspired treats on the market.

