8 Tricks and Treats for Adults That Are Even More Delicious Than Halloween Candy

Halloween is a magical holiday for kids—and Trick-or-treating was probably the most difficult childhood pastime to shake after entering adulthood. Who doesn’t love free candy?!

But just because you no longer look cheek-pinchingly adorable in a pumpkin costume, that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy the holiday with all the enthusiasm of a sugar-crazed tot.

In fact, with adulthood comes a whole new level of Halloween appreciation: ALCOHOL. It’s not *all* about the booze, though—there’s also the promise of high-end and fine-crafted chocolate that may not excite your inner 5-year-old but gets your outer adult pretty jazzed.

Scroll down below to see (and shop) the best Halloween-inspired treats on the market.

Maggie Louise Eat, Drink & Be Scary Truffles

While the kids trade Nestlé products in the other room, indulge in this adorable and instagram-friendly assortment of Halloween-inspired truffles. 

available at Maggie Louise $56 SHOP NOW
Hallowine

Calling all Halloween-loving cider fans who prefer wine to beer. Hallowine is not only festive and delightfully nutmeg-tinged, it's cheap! For just $10 you can live out the wildest of your boozy pumpkin-spiced dreams. 

available at Door Peninsula Winery $10 SHOP NOW
Hotel Chocolat Cocktail Chocolates

What's better than chocolate? Chocolate with a splash of alcohol, of course. Hotel Chocolat's selection includes vodka, gin, triple sec, vermouth, absinthe and white rum-spiked truffles with spooky names like "Black Cat Martini" and "Corpse Reviver." These colorful vials of "poison" will keep you satisfied until the very last drop. 

available at Hotel Chocolat £10 SHOP NOW
Pumpkin Syrup

Pumpkin Spice Latte fans, we have the answer: pumpkin puree-infused syrup! In addition to doing up your own festive coffee drink, you can add the product to cocktails for a seasonal update on your favorites. Pumpkin daiquiri, anyone? :person_raising_hand:

available at Webstaurant Store $4 SHOP NOW
Godiva Pumpkin Spice Truffles

While pumpkin ganache may not be the key to many a trick-or-treater's heart, we have a feeling autumn-obsessed adults might feel differently. 

available at Godiva $15 SHOP NOW
Sinister Hand Red Wine

There's already something spooky about a rich red wine, but when the label bears an eerie graphic and the name "Sinister Hand," you know you've found the right haunted holiday beverage. 

available at Total Wine $32 SHOP NOW
Skull Shot Glasses and Decanter

The spooky quotient may just increase with each shot you take ... 

available at Amazon $70 SHOP NOW
Sugarfina Coffin Candy Bento Box

Unlike most Halloween-themed sweets, the contents of this candy-bearing casket are just as satisfying as its clever packaging. Inside the spooky bento box, you'll find an array of gummies: strawberry-flavored Zombie Brains, raspberry Sugar Skulls, and orange-flavored pumpkins. 

available at Sugarfina $28 SHOP NOW

