Need Halloween Inspiration? We've Got Your Best Costume Yet
We've over a month away from the spookiest, and what some would argue, the best holiday of the year, Halloween. It's your chance to let your inner freak flag fly and to be as weird or boring as you want, and no one gets to judge you for it.
So, have you decided what you're going to wear? If not, here are some costume ideas to consider rocking this All Hallow's Eve. This prediction list of the top 10 Halloween costumes that you'll see this year was put together by Lyst and Pinterest, so you can assume that it's pretty accurate.
From a scary clown, to a mythical creature, to a Disney Princess, here's a list of Halloween costumes to get your creative juices flowing.
Pennywise the clown from IT
If your goal is to be the scariest character on the street, go for Pennywise The Clown from IT. Here's a costume that will deck you out from head to toe, but we say leave the mask at home and paint your face and wear a wig—it'll be way more believable and frightening that way. Or pick up this freakishly realistic mask.
A Stranger Things character
From Barb to Eleven to Officer Jim Hopper, there are tons of different characters you can be from this hit series. If you're planning your Halloween costume early, then you can dress as one of the main characters from the first season. But if you're planning on staying as current as possible, season two airs on Friday October 27, which means you'll have only a couple business days to pull your look together. In the meantime, it wouldn't hurt to order a trucker hat, windbreaker, or just in case you're too busy watching the series to scramble for a last minute Halloween look.
Belle from Beauty and the Beast
It's time to let out your inner Disney Princess! While you could keep it very low key and opt for a simple yellow dress like this Belle-inspired Dior number that Emma Watson wore, we say the bigger the better. And the best place that we found some ball-worthy options was ebay for adults, and Disney Store (obvi) for kids. Of course no modern day Belle would be complete without her hyped about accessories: an impressive ear cuff and necklace.
A Giraffe
I know, an unusual costume to be trending this season, but this is the best time of the weird to get weird. There are two ways to go about this: all out, or with just a couple adorable accessories.
Wonder Woman
Expect to see a lot of wonder women on the streets this year. Though it comes with a price, this costume looks as pretty close to the movie costume look as it gets. But of course there are more affordable options too.
A Game of Thrones character
Khaleesi or Jon Snow? Like the actors that really do get into serious costume for the characters they play on the hit series, you too can transform into one of your favorite heroes or villains from the popular show by donning a dramatic wig or covering yourself with ikea rugs. And extra kudos if you make yourself as blond as Emilia Clarke IRL.
Baywatch Babe
We love how easy this costume is. Just shave those legs and throw on an iconic swimsuit that you can wear next summer too!
Hippie
Can't remember the last Halloween when we didn't see a hippie in the mix. This is pretty easy to put together: round-framed sunglasses, a tie die shirt, and a carefree vibe will do.
Unicorn
If Starbucks is making a drink of it, then you know the trend is real. Unicorns are going to be bigger than ever this year, so do what you gotta do to bring this mythical creature to life, whether it be dying your hair the color of the rainbow, donning a full on suit, or just rocking the obvious horn.
Mermaid
If your Halloween plans involve water, or, even if they don't, you can't go wrong with being a mermaid because a) you get to wear a disco skirt and b) you get to wear a disco skirt.