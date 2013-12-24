Update Your Holiday Party Hairstyle With a Festive Accessory! Shop Our Picks

Courtesy Photo (3)
Marianne Mychaskiw
Dec 24, 2013 @ 12:30 pm

Between holiday shopping and party-planning, finding a spare hour to concentrate on your strands can be quite the challenge. The easiest way to dress up your 'do? A well-placed hair accessory, of course! We searched the market for the chicest hair embellishments -- from spiked bobby pins to rhinestone-encrusted combs, and even a warm kerchief for when you're caught outdoors. Each piece is guaranteed to flatter up and down styles alike, while adding an extra dose of festive flair to your ensemble.

MORE:
Celebrity Hair Makeovers of 2013
See Yourself In the Hottest Celebrity Hairstyles
Would You Rent Hair Extensions?

1 of 9 Courtesy Photo

Deepa Gurnani Headband #WB2289 in Gold

Gearing up your 'do for the holidays? Consider dazzling into the New Year with this metallic, crystal-woven headband. $280; deepagurani.com.

Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy Photo

Cara Dazzling Ponytail Holder

Much fancier than your everyday elastics, this eye-catching alternative will dress up your go-to pony in seconds. $22; nordstrom.com.

3 of 9 Courtesy Photo

Henri BENDEL CRYSTAL SPIKE BOBBY PIN SET

Whether you want to glam up a silky updo or are looking to sweep back loose strands, these holiday-ready pins will add a sparkling accent to any hairstyle. $22; henribendel.com.

Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy Photo

Karina Swirl Pins

Upgrade your updo with these diamond-topped pins. Simply spin in the charms until secure for a festive look that will stay-put all night. $7; ulta.com.

Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy Photo

Tasha Shine Bright Head Wrap

Perfect for holiday get-togethers or dinner plans, this crystal-encrusted headpiece is an elegant way to jazz-up an understated hairstyle. $28; nordstrom.com.

Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy

L.Erickson Mini Beaded Bow Headband

Look sweetly-chic in this narrow, shimmering silk headband, adorned with a delicate beaded bow. Available in three colors, sweep back fine hair or wear with thicker strands to add a whimsical accent to your hairstyle. $28; franceluxe.com.

Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy (3)

Jennifer Behr Hand Knit Kerchief with Fox Pompom

Keep your ears frostbite-free with this wool, hand knitted headband adorned with a fur pom pom on the side. $272; jenniferbehr.com.

Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy

France Luxe Four Square Crystal Comb

'Tis the season for all that glitters and gleams. Polish your look with this elegantly ornamented comb. Adorned with Swarovski crystallized squares, this glamorous piece will instantly upgrade any hairdo. $220; franceluxe.com.

Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy

Goody Simple Styles Clip-In Jewelry Hair Extension

If a bold hair statement isn't something you care for, try this peek-a-boo piece. A chic alternative to a headband, this clip-in hair accessory is a trendy surprise that can hide under layers until you reveal the silver cascading chain. $7; franceluxe.com.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!