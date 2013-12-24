Update Your Holiday Party Hairstyle With a Festive Accessory! Shop Our Picks

Between holiday shopping and party-planning, finding a spare hour to concentrate on your strands can be quite the challenge. The easiest way to dress up your 'do? A well-placed hair accessory, of course! We searched the market for the chicest hair embellishments -- from spiked bobby pins to rhinestone-encrusted combs, and even a warm kerchief for when you're caught outdoors. Each piece is guaranteed to flatter up and down styles alike, while adding an extra dose of festive flair to your ensemble.

MORE:

• Celebrity Hair Makeovers of 2013

• See Yourself In the Hottest Celebrity Hairstyles

• Would You Rent Hair Extensions?