10 Clean Beauty Gifts Any Beauty Enthusiast Will Love

Erin Lukas
Nov 15, 2016 @ 6:00 pm

There’s nothing wrong with some good, clean, beauty fun. There’s a green revolution happening in the beauty world and it’s never been easier to stock your bathroom cabinet with non-toxic, cruelty-free products that are just as effective as their counterparts. Now that gifting season is upon us, there’s no better time to embrace gentler, chemical-free products and offer their benefits to your nearest and dearest. Whether there’s a giftee on your list that’s a beauty lover with sensitive skin, or is just looking to clean up their routine, we’ve rounded up the best green beauty gifts to give this holiday season.

Drunk Elephant Let’s B Clear Limited Edition Set

Few beauty brands’ names spark curiosity quite like Drunk Elephant. Unique monikers aside, there’s nothing questionable about the skincare line’s ingredients. Although the products are powered by natural ingredients alongside a few synthetic ones, all formulas are free of toxins, sensitizers, and irritants. And what better gift to give than clear skin? This five piece set includes everything needed morning and night to maintain a blemish-free complexion.

Drunk Elephant $82
Lavanila The Ultimate Sport Luxe Set

Usually luxe isn’t used to describe natural deodorant, but Lavanila’s stick is unlike any non-toxic formula out there because it actually will hold up against high-intensity workouts. Along with its MVP product, this gym bag-friendly pouch is also stuffed with a body wash and SPF 30 sunscreen.

$29
Herbivore Botanicals Deluxe Bath + Body Set

The only way to make an at-home spa night in even better: Great bath and boy products to join you in your R &R. This all-natural body polish, bath soak, bar soap, and body oil are reason enough to cancel all future weekend evening plans.

Herbivore $70
RMS Beauty Vixen Nail Polish Set

These toxic-free polish shades are so good you’ll be tempted to keep the set for yourself.

RMS Beauty $35
Fig + Yarrow French Green Clay Mask

Consider this clay-based mask the equivalent of an instant facial. Its bio-mineral blend vacuums up pore-clogging oil and impurities as well as tones skin to minimize fine lines and wrinkles.

Fig + Yarrow $23
W3LL People Fall And Winter Beauty Essentials Set

Forget everything you think you know about natural makeup products. Although they often have a bad rep for not wearing as long or offering the same color pay off as their counterparts, W3LL People’s bundle of mascara, multi-stick, highlighter, and lip gloss will quickly change your point of view.

W3LL PEOPLE $75
Rahua Gift Box

The key to making every day a great hair day: A set of nourishing hair essentials like this shampoo, conditioner, and mask trio that’s formulated with quinoa, lavender, and eucalyptus.

Rahua $80
Burt’s Bees Mani Pedi Set

No DIY manicure is complete without the pre-paint job prep work. Burt’s Bee’s set has everything you need before and after you break out the polish including hand and foot creams, cuticle treatment, and a dry brush.

Burt's Bees $15
Tata Harper Daily Essentials Kit

No clean beauty enthusiast’s collection is complete without a Tata Harper product—or two. This set includes everything one would need to overhaul their top shelf including cleanser, serum, moisturizer, essence, a mask, and nutrient complex, all void of synthetic and chemical ingredients.

Tata Harper $70
Gloss Moderne Clean Luxury Haircare Collection

Parting with this lineup of clean hair products might be tough, but your giftee is guaranteed to remember the source responsible for their epically shiny, glossy strands.

$180

