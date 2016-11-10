12 Sparkly Eye-Catching Gifts for Beauty Lovers

Erin Lukas
Nov 10, 2016 @ 5:00 pm

‘Tis the season to embrace all things full of glitter and shimmer. There’s no better way to get into the holiday spirit adding a little bit of sparkle to your nearest and dearests’ beauty regimens. Not only does the following set of beauty gifts sparkle on the outside, their formulas are equally as luminous. From glitter-infused body oil, to rose gold curling irons, any recipient’s face will light up when they unwrap one of these beauty buys. We’ve rounded up 12 eye-catching gifts that will capture the attention of any beauty lover on your list.

Show Beauty Allure Body Oil 

Who says a glowing complexion has to be reserved for summer? Whether or not your giftee has plane tickets booked this winter, a nourishing body oil infused with a subtle shimmer fakes the effects of a week spent at a tropical destination without the UV damage.

$50
Nails Inc The Soft Metals Nail Polish Collection

Thanks to this trio of heavy metal nail polishes, all future #ManiMondays will be a hit for those on your list.

Nails Inc. $19
Pat McGrath Labs Metalmorphosis 005 in Bronze 

Forget breaking the Internet, Pat McGrath’s metallic eye pigment kit has all the tools needed for a makeup look that would make anyone stop you on the street to find out what’s on your eyes.  

Pat McGrath Labs $60
Invisibobble Duo Pack Time To Shine Original The Traceless Hair Ring

Since purses are black holes for hair ties, there’s no such thing as having too many on hand. This shimmery set of rings won’t only leave your hair crease-free, you’ll be able to spot them in the bottom of your bag.

$12
By Terry Impearlious Baume De Rose Gift Collection 

What to get your friend who’s been a part of your squad since middle school? Consider a set of luminous tinted glosses the grown up alternative to the tubes you stashed in your pencil cases.

By Terry $65
Ghd Copper Luxe Platinum Styler Premium Gift Set 

For the hot tools addicts in your life, a good flat iron is worth its weight in gold. A metallic version along with bonus duo of matching bronze nail polishes is a foolproof way to a good hair day.

GHD $249
Givenchy Beauty Le Prisme Superstellar 

The key to every out of this world eye makeup look this holiday season? A celestial-inspired palette. 

Givenchy $63
Bite Beauty Gold Crème Lip Gloss 

Consider Bite Beauty’s gold-flecked gloss the beauty gift that will keep on giving once the glitz of holiday season is over. Layer it over your everyday lippie for a touch of shine.

Bite $22
Paul Mitchell Limited Edition Express Ion 3-In-1

Give an iron that can do it all. Not only does this hot tool come with three separate rods that can be clipped on and off depending on the curl you want, the rose gold finish would be a pretty addition to any vanity.

Paul Mitchell $105
Sephora Collection Double Time Double Ended Brush Set 

What to get someone whose beauty routine is already sprinkled with glitter? A matching set of champagne, jewel-encrusted makeup brushes.This travel-friendly set may only contain five pieces, but it’s still a complete collection thanks to the brushes’ dual ends.

Sephora Collection $74
Oribe Gold Envy Luminous Face Mask 

A rich, gilded face mask is one gift that's always worthy of a gold medal. 

Oribe $95
Sephora Collection Strays Away Mini Tweezer Set 

A tweeze a day keeps the stray hairs a way. Give the gift of perfect brows with a set of three shiny tweezers. Aside from serving as the perfect stocking stuffers, keep one in your bag, desk, bathroom, and at your significant other's as prep for any future brow emergencies.

$10

