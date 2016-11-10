12 Sparkly Eye-Catching Gifts for Beauty Lovers

‘Tis the season to embrace all things full of glitter and shimmer. There’s no better way to get into the holiday spirit adding a little bit of sparkle to your nearest and dearests’ beauty regimens. Not only does the following set of beauty gifts sparkle on the outside, their formulas are equally as luminous. From glitter-infused body oil, to rose gold curling irons, any recipient’s face will light up when they unwrap one of these beauty buys. We’ve rounded up 12 eye-catching gifts that will capture the attention of any beauty lover on your list.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: How to Wear Glitter Makeup Like An Adult