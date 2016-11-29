Gifts That Give Back on Giving Tuesday 2016

Courtesy
Shalayne Pulia
Nov 29, 2016 @ 8:15 am

#GivingTuesday, created in 2012 by the 92nd Street Y in partnership with the United Nations Foundation, celebrates philanthropy and supports giving to charities and those in need. It is a global movement fueled by social media that encourages small acts of kindness and positive change and takes place annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

In the spirit of giving back at the start of this holiday season—and as an antidote to the colossal spending of Black Friday and Cyber Monday—we’ve rounded up our favorite brands that are giving back to aid various causes with every purchase. From pom beanies to tees, messenger bags to athletic gear and more, these items are our top chic and charitable picks to shop today on Giving Tuesday.

1 of 11 Courtesy

Food Bank Giving Tote

J.W. Hulme Co. and Food Bank for New York City have partnered this year to create a limited-edition tote in the organization's signature orange color. Only 50 pieces have been made, but 100 percent of the proceeds will go to the Food Bank. 

available at J.W. Hulme Co. $195
2 of 11 Courtesy

Amour Vert Fern Pant

Amour Vert is focused on sustainability. Their products are American-made with non-toxic dyes and sustainable fabrics in an effort to reduce waste and support eco-friendly living.  

available at Amour Vert $138
3 of 11 Courtesy

"Gavin" Sherry Crystal Sunglasses

With every purchase of eyewear, Toms will help give sight to someone in need. 

available at TOMS $149
4 of 11 Courtesy

Lemlem Striped Tassle Scarf

Purchasing this Ethiopian-made scarf means five percent of the cost will be donated to The Liya Kebede Foundation, which supports mothers in Africa by promoting better maternity care access. 

available at lemlem $250
5 of 11 Courtesy

Sword & Plough Green Duffel Bag

This duffel, along with every product from veteran-owned and -operated Sword & Plough, is made of military surplus materials in an effort to reduce waste and raise awareness of hardships faced by former military men and women. 

available at Sword & Plough $189
6 of 11 Courtesy

Serengetee "Aloha" Pocket Cropped Sweater

Every purchase of this pocket fabric supports Intrepid Fallen Heroes, which helps rehabilitate injured American soldiers. 

available at Serengetee $34
7 of 11 Courtesy

Sevenly "Be The Change" Tee

Sevenly chooses a different cause each week to support with unique, designed apparel. They donate $7 of every purchase from the "Be the Change" collection of short-sleeve tees to Girl Up, which supports the United Nations in their efforts to promote the health, safety, education, and leadership of girls in developing countries. 

available at Sevenly $30
8 of 11 Courtesy

Love Your Melon Pom Beanie

Love Your Melon was founded back in 2012 by two friends at University of St. Thomas, Minnesota, in an effort to provide a hat to every child who is battling cancer. Since then the organization has donated more than 80,000 hats and $1.5 million. Half of the net proceeds from purchases go directly to Love Your Melon's nonprofit partners.

available at Love Your Melon $45
9 of 11 Courtesy

Toms for Apple Watch Limited Edition Leather Band 

Toms has partnered with Apple Watch to help provide a year of solar light to someone in need with each purchase of a band. 

available at TOMS $150
10 of 11 courtesy

Let Girls Learn Tote Benefitting the Peace Corps Let Girls Learn Fund Designed by DKNY

DKNY designers Maxwell Osborne and Dao-Yi Chow were inspired by Jamaica, where the Peace Corps volunteers are promoting literacy. “My family is from Jamaica,” says Maxwell. “It’s a small country with such a large personality and global reach.” He and Chow want to help young girls “become successful, empowered women.”

available at InStyle $52
11 of 11 Courtesy

Gold Open Arrow Necklace

Join the ranks of celebrity fans like Taylor Swift, Pippa Middleton, and Lupita Nyong’o by purchasing this 4K gold open arrow necklace that supports Stand Up to Cancer

available at Stand Up To Cancer $135

