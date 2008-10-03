Gifts That Give Back

Mercedes-Benz Convertible
Courtesy of Mercedes-Benz
MAC Compact
Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics
Gucci Bag
Courtesy of Gucci
Satya Necklace
Courtesy of Satya Jewelry
Snowpeople Children's Book
InStyle.com
Absolut New Orleans Vodka
Courtesy of The Absolut Spirits Company, Inc.
Whatever It Takes Mug
Courtesy of Whatever It Takes
Zac Posen and DHL Tote Bag
Courtesy of Zac Posen
Peruvian Connection Throw
Courtesy of Peruvian Connection
JacarandaStyle Necklace
Courtesy of JacarandaStyle
Anthony Logistics Grooming Kit
Courtesy of Anthony Logistics
Philosophy Candle
Courtesy of Philosophy
Joan Hornig Jewelry
Gian Andrea di Stefano
Star Von Bunny, A Model Tale
InStyle.com
Tiffany & Co. Snowflake Charm
Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.
Inspiration Necklace by Isabelle Bijoux
Annie Baron
Gap Product (RED) Bear
Time Inc. Digital Studio
John Hardy Bamboo Cuff
Courtesy of John Hardy
Lutz & Patmos Knit Cap
Courtesy of Jake
Ten Thousand Things Charm Necklace
Courtesy Ten Thousand Things
1 of 21
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement