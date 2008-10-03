Gifts That Give Back

Oct 03, 2008 @ 5:15 pm
Mercedes-Benz Convertible
Mercedes-Benz Convertible

$10,000 from each sale of the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Roadster, designed for Saks Fifth Avenue, will be donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

$542,000; mbusa.com for dealers

Courtesy of Mercedes-Benz
MAC Compact
MAC Compact

MAC Cosmetics will donate 100 percent of the proceeds from sales of this antique-inspired lip compact in Viva Glamorous to the MAC AIDS Fund.

$23; maccosmetics

Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics
Gucci Bag
Gucci Bag

The United Nations Children's Fund will receive 25 percent of the sales of the canvas and leather Gucci for UNICEF Indy bag.

$2,350; gucci.com

Courtesy of Gucci
Satya Necklace
Satya Necklace

The Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation will receive 100 percent of the proceeds from sales of this EB butterfly necklace designed by Courteney Cox amp David Arquette for Satya Jewelry.

$24; satyajewelry.com

Courtesy of Satya Jewelry
Snowpeople Children's Book
Snowpeople Children's Book

Saks Fifth Avenue will donate $2 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for each sale of the book Snowpeople by Rick and Ryan Zeebsold.

$17; saksfifthavenue.com



See how Saks incorporated the book into their holiday window displays!

Absolut New Orleans Vodka
Absolut New Orleans Vodka

The Absolut Spirits Company, Inc. will donate a minimum of $2 million from the sales of the limited edition Absolut New Orleans vodka to organizations benefiting New Orleans and cities along the Gulf Coast. Organizations include: New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity, Hands On Gulf Coast, Volunteer Mobile, and the Tipitina’s Foundation.

$25; shoppersvineyard.com

Courtesy of The Absolut Spirits Company, Inc.
Whatever It Takes Mug
Whatever It Takes Mug

Whatever It Takes will donate 50 percent of the proceeds from their celebrity-designed mugs to the celebrity's chosen charity. Proceeds from this George Clooney designed mug will go to CARE International.

$22; shoprellik.com

Courtesy of Whatever It Takes
Zac Posen and DHL Tote Bag
Zac Posen and DHL Tote Bag

100 percent of the profits from this limited-edition leather tote bag designed by Zac Posen in partnership with DHL will go to TeachersCount.

$400; toteforteachers.org

Courtesy of Zac Posen
Peruvian Connection Throw
Peruvian Connection Throw

Pro Mujer Peru will receive 100 percent of the proceeds from the sales of the Peruvian Connection baby llama throw blanket.

$249; peruvianconnection.com
Courtesy of Peruvian Connection
JacarandaStyle Necklace
JacarandaStyle Necklace

Five percent of the sales from this 22K gold vermeil, amethyst and smoky quartz necklace from JacarandaStyle will go to the Ethembeni School in South Africa.

$245; jacarandastyle.com

Courtesy of JacarandaStyle
Anthony Logistics Grooming Kit
Anthony Logistics Grooming Kit

A percentage of sales from this Anthony Logistics for Men Call to Action kit-which includes a facial cleanser, face scrub, sea salt body scrub, after shave balm, pre-shave oil and shave cream-will be donated to charities in support of prostate cancer awareness, including the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

$50; onthefly.com
Courtesy of Anthony Logistics
Philosophy Candle
Philosophy Candle

Philosophy will donate 100 percent of the net proceeds from sales of their Joyful Heart Candle to the Joyful Heart Foundation.

$22; philosophy.com
Courtesy of Philosophy
Joan Hornig Jewelry
Joan Hornig Jewelry

100 percent of all profits from the Joan Hornig Jewelry sterling silver double cuff and 18K Tahitian pearl double pinwheel earrings, will go to a charity of the purchaser's choice.

$445, cuff; $2,695, earrings; joanhornig.com
Gian Andrea di Stefano
Star Von Bunny, A Model Tale
Star Von Bunny, A Model Tale

Harper Collins will donate 10 percent of the proceeds from Star Von Bunny, A Model Tale by Kym Canter to Doctors Without Borders.

$20; harpercollins.com
Tiffany & Co. Snowflake Charm
Tiffany & Co. Snowflake Charm

Tiffany and Co. will donate 25 percent of the proceeds from the New York metropolitan area sales of this sterling silver snowflake charm to The United Nations Children's Fund.

$100; at Tiffany & Co. New York, 212-755-8000
Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.
Inspiration Necklace by Isabelle Bijoux
Inspiration Necklace by Isabelle Bijoux

ULTA and Step Up Women’s Network invite you to celebrate someone who inspires you by posting a note and donating at YouAreMyInspiration.org. With your donation, they will receive this exclusively designed Isabelle Bijoux necklace. Proceeds will benefit the women and girls of the Step Up Women’s Network.
Annie Baron
Gap Product (RED) Bear
Gap Product (RED) Bear

50 percent of the sales from this Gap Product (RED) Heartwork bear will be donated to the Global Fund for AIDS.

$100; at select Gap stores, 800-427-7895
Time Inc. Digital Studio
John Hardy Bamboo Cuff
John Hardy Bamboo Cuff

26 bamboo trees will be planted on the island of Nusa Penida when you buy this sterling silver Bamboo Wide Kick cuff by John Hardy.

$795; sustainableadvertising.org
Courtesy of John Hardy
Lutz & Patmos Knit Cap
Lutz & Patmos Knit Cap

The Climate Project will receive 10 percent of the profits from this black alpaca Jake hat by Lutz & Patmos.

$125; shopjake.com
Courtesy of Jake
Ten Thousand Things Charm Necklace
Ten Thousand Things Charm Necklace

Maggie Gyllenhaal has joined with Trickle Up to donate 100 percent of the profits from this charm necklace to small entrepreneurs in Africa, Asia and Latin America so that they can start businesses and take the first steps out of poverty.

Ten Thousand Things charm necklace, $100; trickleup.org

Courtesy Ten Thousand Things
