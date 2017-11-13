Chic and Unique Holiday Gift Ideas from Zac Posen

“Happy Holidays! Stay fashionable and healthy this holiday season and in the New Year to come!” - Zac Posen

Marina Budarina-Sánchez
Nov 13, 2017 @ 6:45 pm

This holiday season, we turned to Zac Posen for gift-giving suggestions. Best known for his stunning designs all over the red carpet, the fashion designer, who also released his first cookbook, Cooking With Zac, has many fabulous items on the list.

Celebrities such as Uma Thurman, former First Lady Michelle Obama, Gwyneth Paltrow, Naomi Watts, Claire Danes and Rihanna are huge fans of the designer. Since 2001, his expanding collections have grown to include; Zac Posen, Zac Zac Posen, and Truly Zac Posen with offerings in handbags, accessories, bridal, eyewear, and fine jewelry. Most recently, Posen partnered with Delta airlines to redesign the iconic uniforms. How cool?

You know perfectly well, Zac has selected the best chic gifts to give your loved ones, so don’t waste another moment and start shopping!

For Fitness Lovers

Wrap a pretty bow around the Cooking with Zac: Recipes From Rustic to Refined cookbook. "I have lots of healthy, savory recipes in there, " says Posen.

$35 SHOP NOW
For Beauty Lovers

The Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift and Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches are a must.

$75 SHOP NOW
For Teens

Grab the ZAC Zac Posen Eartha Iconic Soft Mini Top Handle Bag.

$295 SHOP NOW
For the Hostess

Bring over the Frédéric Malle Café Society Candle.

$95 SHOP NOW
For the Chef

"A Williams-Sonoma gift certificate is the way to go. They always have such a wonderful variety of kitchen goods," says Posen.

from $25-$500 SHOP NOW
For Tech Lovers

Go with the Sony Portable HD Mobile Projector.

$400 SHOP NOW
For Mom

Make sure she's cozy with the Brooks Brothers Tartan Cotton Flannel Pajama Set.

$118 SHOP NOW
For Kids

Have fun with the LEGO Classic Medium Creative Brick Box.

$35 SHOP NOW
For Women

"You can't go wrong with a Zac Posen cocktail dress for a Holiday Party," says Posen.

$250 SHOP NOW
For Pet Lovers

Give a chic MacKenzie-Childs Courtly Check Enamel Pet Dish.

from $42-$54 SHOP NOW
For Fashionistas

A pair of Zac Posen Farrow Sunglasses is an easy choice.

$156 SHOP NOW
For Dad

Make his day with a Breville Smoking Gun Food Smoker.

$96 SHOP NOW
For Shoe Lovers

Make them smile with a pair of Zac Posen Daniella Faille Mules.

$495 SHOP NOW

