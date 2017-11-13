Chic and Unique Holiday Gift Ideas from Zac Posen

“Happy Holidays! Stay fashionable and healthy this holiday season and in the New Year to come!” - Zac Posen

“Happy Holidays! Stay fashionable and healthy this holiday season and in the New Year to come!” - Zac Posen

This holiday season, we turned to Zac Posen for gift-giving suggestions. Best known for his stunning designs all over the red carpet, the fashion designer, who also released his first cookbook, Cooking With Zac, has many fabulous items on the list.

Celebrities such as Uma Thurman, former First Lady Michelle Obama, Gwyneth Paltrow, Naomi Watts, Claire Danes and Rihanna are huge fans of the designer. Since 2001, his expanding collections have grown to include; Zac Posen, Zac Zac Posen, and Truly Zac Posen with offerings in handbags, accessories, bridal, eyewear, and fine jewelry. Most recently, Posen partnered with Delta airlines to redesign the iconic uniforms. How cool?

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

You know perfectly well, Zac has selected the best chic gifts to give your loved ones, so don’t waste another moment and start shopping!