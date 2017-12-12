10 White Elephant Gifts That Everyone Will Want to Steal 

White elephant, aka Dirty Santa or Yankee Swap, is basically the fun cousin of gift exchanges. If you're new to the idea, it makes gifting into a game, one that can get quite competitive when a slew of most-wanted presents are involved. If you're lucky, you'll get to pick your present last or - as the game allows - steal a player's newly acquired item.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Our tips for bringing the gift everyone will fight over: Know your audience (Grandma might not be interested in a LuMee but your bff surely will), and go for something quirky and fun! Shop below for some of our favorite ideas that will get any holiday party started!

VIDEO: 5 Great Tech Gifts Under $50