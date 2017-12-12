10 White Elephant Gifts That Everyone Will Want to Steal 

Ann Jacoby
Dec 12, 2017 @ 10:45 am

White elephant, aka Dirty Santa or Yankee Swap, is basically the fun cousin of gift exchanges. If you're new to the idea, it makes gifting into a game, one that can get quite competitive when a slew of most-wanted presents are involved. If you're lucky, you'll get to pick your present last or - as the game allows - steal a player's newly acquired item.

Our tips for bringing the gift everyone will fight over: Know your audience (Grandma might not be interested in a LuMee but your bff surely will), and go for something quirky and fun! Shop below for some of our favorite ideas that will get any holiday party started!

VIDEO: 5 Great Tech Gifts Under $50

 

1 of 10 Courtesy

EMOJI NAUGHTY OR NICE COCKTAIL NAPKINS

This fun set of cocktail napkins will add spice to any party.

EMOJI $48 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

LUMEE iPHONE CASE

No selfie will ever look the same!

Lumee $70 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Morning Noon and Night Coffee

Coffee lovers will rejoice!

Uncommon Goods $12 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

ANIMAL-THEMED BEAUTY FACIAL MASKS

Not your average face mask - these fun gifts will make you look like the animal of your choice before brightening and moisturizing your skin. 

SNP $20 for 10 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

PILLOW TALK CANDLE

A candle with a luxurious scent and sleek design is sure to be a crowd pleaser. 

Snowe $30 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

MOTIVATIONAL NAMEPLATE

Because we all need a reminder of how awesome we are once in a while. 

He Said She Said $29 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

RENEWED HOPE IN A JAR ORNAMENT

Give the gift of beauty with this holiday-themed favorite from Philosophy. 

Philosophy $12 (Originally $14) SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

CARDS AGAINST HUMANITY GAME

This cheeky game is a party must-have!

Cards Against Humanity $25 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

COZY KNIT WINE BAG

Fashion for your wine!

Crate & Barrel $10 (Originally $15 each) SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

'I Am Very Busy' 17-Month Hardcover Agenda

A handy planner for the girl on the go.

Ban.do $32 SHOP NOW

