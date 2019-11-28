The Best Wellness Gifts of 2019

That one friend who is constantly dragging you to the latest workout, or sending you “gentle” reminders to meditate? Yeah, we all have one. (Hey, maybe it's you.) Well, that friend probably thinks you can do better this year than a gift card to SoulCycle — no offense.

Luckily, this year brought a slew of new products promising to make life easier for anyone who loves to work out — whether they're into high-tech, high-fashion, or just well, getting high. (We kid — the CBD muscle rubs, bath salts, and tinctures in this list don't contain THC.)

From gold dumbbells to a chic, self-cleaning water bottle, we’ve scoped out the best finds for the wellness-obsessed.