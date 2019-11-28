The Best Wellness Gifts of 2019
That one friend who is constantly dragging you to the latest workout, or sending you “gentle” reminders to meditate? Yeah, we all have one. (Hey, maybe it's you.) Well, that friend probably thinks you can do better this year than a gift card to SoulCycle — no offense.
Luckily, this year brought a slew of new products promising to make life easier for anyone who loves to work out — whether they're into high-tech, high-fashion, or just well, getting high. (We kid — the CBD muscle rubs, bath salts, and tinctures in this list don't contain THC.)
From gold dumbbells to a chic, self-cleaning water bottle, we’ve scoped out the best finds for the wellness-obsessed.
Adidas Outdoor Stockhorn Fleece Hooded Jacket
Breathable, water-resistant, and insulated, this four-way-stretch fleece is everything you want in a jacket you plan to move in — whether that's a hike or running to yoga class on the weekends.
Beam 'The One' CBD Tincture
With its laundry list of wellness benefits — including the ability to fight anxiety, insomnia, and inflammation — it's no surprise the CBD craze took off this year. If you're ready to give it a try, we suggest this CBD oil tincture, which can be used alone or as an add-on to any beverage.
Bose Frames Alto
Introducing the gadget you never knew you needed. These UVA/UVB protection sunglasses from Bose allow you to discreetly listen to music in one ear, or take phone calls, all without reaching for your ear buds. Reviewers say they're a safer alternative for cycling and biking so you can hear what's going on around you.
Tory Burch Reversible Metallic Down Jacket
Far more practical than it may look, this down jacket is water-repellent, wind-resistant, and pretty damn warm with a 750 down fill power. It's also reversible so you can switch from metallic to basic black depending on your mood.
Lord Jones High CBD Formula Bath Salts
These CBD bath salts are about as luxe as you can get. Handmade in small batches from pink Himalayan salt, arnica, Epsom salts, calendula petals, and a blend of essential oils, they'll majorly up your self-care and recovery game.
LARQ Bottle
For your germaphobic friend, these self-cleaning water bottles use special LED light to eliminate up to 99.9999% (no that's not a typo) of bio-contaminants from your water and bottle. It looks cool, too.
Wildmagic Pastel Terrazzo Yoga Mat
For yogis with an eye for design, this graphic pastel mat is pretty enough to be left out when not in use. It's also extra-thick with supportive cushioning and a non-slip grip so it actually works, too.
Michael Kors Faux Fur Ski Hat
Whether you're skiing or just hitting the ski lodge, this faux fur hat is over-the-top in the best way possible.
INC.REDIBLE Crystal Ball Roller Gloss
For that friend who is always talking about aligning her chakras. The rollerballs are real, polished gemstones "for a superior calming, cooling application and increased lip circulation." Bonus: The product inside is a non-sticky, hydrating gloss.
Weed Sport CBD Muscle Rub
Are you sensing a theme here? For that friend who doesn't need another water bottle and is always nursing a workout injury, this hemp-derived CBD rub for sore muscles is the perfect gift.
Versace Gold Weights
These gold Versace dumbbells with medusa heads on the ends are probably too nice to actually ever use, but they'd make for some pretty awesome home decor.