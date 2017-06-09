Wedding Gift Ideas to Make Your Groom Feel Extra Special

Jean-Laurent Gaudy, Cass Loh
Alexis Bennett
Jun 09, 2017 @ 11:15 am

You've picked out your wedding dress and finalized the decorations, but you can't forget to grab a gift for your soon-to-be hubby. Of course, your wedding guests will shower you both with fancy presents that you can share with each other. But you can make sure your groom feels extra special with a gift that's specifically for him.

Ahead, we've gathered sentimental presents that will let your groom know how much he means to you. And there are a few items that are sure to help calm any jittery nerves on the big day.

Read on to discover 8 gift ideas to surprise your groom with.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Groom's Wishbone

Make sure the groom extra lucky by gifting this brass wishbone that comes with a special message. 

$36 SHOP NOW
2 of 8 Courtesy

High Spirits Golden Flask

Here's a shiny gift that will literally keep your groom in high spirits.

$40 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

Groom Gift Box

Put a smile on your sweetheart's face with this personalized box. It's customizable, so you'll get to choose from monogrammed socks to puzzle pieces with your wedding date.

$39 SHOP NOW
4 of 8 Courtesy

For You Money Clip

A money clip is always a sweet, small gift to give. Your groom will definitely be surprised to see this on with the words "for you" engraved across the edge.

$20 SHOP NOW
5 of 8 Courtesy

David Yurman 'Exotic Stone' Tag with Black Onyx

It's hard to come across a chain tag that isn't too gaudy. But this David Yurman piece is a small, classic option that your groom can wear everyday and eventually hand down.

$290 SHOP NOW
6 of 8 Courtesy

Cathy's Concept Monogram Spirits Decanter

Add a personal touch to your groom's bar with this block-letter decanter. And get ready to toast to a lifetime of memories.

$42 SHOP NOW
7 of 8 Courtesy

Milano Glasstop Humidor

Make your groom feel like a boss by gifting him this beautiful humidor. The glass lid makes it a beautiful conversation piece, and it can hold up to 100 cigars.

$66 SHOP NOW
8 of 8 Courtesy

Sugarfina Dark Chocolate Bourbon Bears

And you can let your sweetie know how much you appreciate him with a pack of delicious bourbon-infused gummies.

$28 SHOP NOW

