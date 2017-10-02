This Limited Edition Veuve Clicquot x Charlotte Olympia Holiday Gift Box Is So Chic

With the holidays right around the corner, it's time to start thinking about what gifts we'll give to our family and friends this season. Picking out the perfect present for a loved one can be challenging, so one of our favorite things to give is alcohol. Seriously—no one is ever going to be unhappy with a bottle of booze, especially when it's champagne. Trust us on this one.

For those on your list who enjoy bubbly and also consider themselves fashionistas, we've found just the right gift. Top champagne maker Veuve Clicquot has teamed with Charlotte Olympia on an exclusive gift box that marries the brand's classic designs with the champs we've all come to know and love. What more could you ask for?

The limited edition box is based on Charlotte Olympia's signature leopard print and best-selling Vanina clutch line, known for its gold clasp lettering, and features a special edition bottle of Veuve's La Grande Dame 2006 cuvée inside. This specific variety of champagne was launched in 1972 to not only celebrate the bicentenary of the brand, but also pay tribute to Madame Clicquot, aka "La Grande Dame de la Champagne." It's basically the crème de la crème of champagne.

The Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame by Charlotte Olympia gift box retails for $150 and is available at select fine wine and spirits stores worldwide.