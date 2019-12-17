28 Gifts That Prove $50 Is More Than Enough Money to Spend
quebottle/Instagram
If you want to impress your friends and family members this holiday season, there's no need to ruin your budget. There are several cheap gifts that don't look, well, cheap.
You can save big by strategically shopping for items that are thoughtful, unique, and still cost less than $50. We've gathered nearly 30 of the best affordable gift ideas in the gallery ahead. If you've got a last minute straggler on your gift list, or just found out your company is doing a white elephant, read on. The time to buy is now.
JCrew Bag
Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
Tote-ally practical. Still cute.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Power of Sprinkles Book
Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
A delicious upgrade to any coffee table or kitchen shelf.
Boden Socks
Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
Cute, cozy, and cost-effective.
Advertisement
Gap Scarf
Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
Anyone can stand a little more warmth this time of year.
AirPod Case
Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
Perfect for the person on your list who is likely to lose their AirPods — because they've already lost the case.
Crate and Barrel Wooden Chameleon Puzzle
Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
Fun fact: Fidgeting with puzzles is good for your mental health.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Holstein Housewares Waffle Iron
Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
For anyone you'd like to subtly suggest start hosting brunch at their place.
Flying Tiger Mini Pool Table
Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
Flying Tiger is like Mecca for quirky gifts.
Call to purchase. 844-350-0560
Neiman Marcus TV Tray
Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
Their Netflix snacks have never looked so good.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Foster Grant Sunglasses
Courtesy Foster Grant
Prep them for summer. It'll come back... eventually.
Zaxie Hairpin
Courtesy Zaxie
Honestly what more can you say?
From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from tha Boss Dogg’s Kitchen, by Snoop Dogg
Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
Perfect for the person who'd love a Snoop Dogg cookbook. You know who they are.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bespoke Fanny Pack
Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
We don't know anyone who doesn't need a bespoke fanny pack, tbh.
French Girl Organics Menthe Bath Salts
Courtesy French Girl
Bath salts got a bad rep sometime in the last decade, but we assure you, these make a great gift.
RH Teen Faux-Fur Eye Mask
Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
Good nights, guaranteed.
Advertisement
Advertisement
MamaP Bamboo Toothbrush Set,
Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
Buy a set for a compulsive teeth-brusher, or perhaps upgrade your whole family's bathroom sink with this colorful set.
JCrew Beanie
Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
Simply a great topper for anyone on your list.
Que Bottle Collapsible Water Bottles
Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
These packable, travel-friendly water bottles make nixing single-use plastics super easy. Plus, they look cool.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Rituals The Ritual of Tsuru Bath Bombs
Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
Name anyone who wouldn't love an extremely luxurious bath bomb set? That's right. You can't.
Ban.do Sunglasses
Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
Groundbreaking, for the super-cute florals-wearer on your list.
Houzz Playing Cards
Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
For your game night buddy.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Gap Toddler Faux-Shearling Sweatshirt
Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
Honestly we'd wear this, so the kiddo should be thrilled about it, too.
Spirits, Sugar, Water, Bitters, by Derek Brown with Robert Yule
Courtesy Amazon
The book for budding mixologists this year.
Harry’s Holiday Shave Set
Courtesy Target
A classic — also a great hint if you've been personally victimized by beard burn this year.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Nina Jewelry
Courtesy Nina Shoes
These earrings!
Ramp Up Red Miso Vinegar
Courtesy Ramp Up
Fire up those umami taste buds.
CB2 Watering Can
Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
For the plant mom who, literally, cannot fit anymore plants in her home.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sugarpova Sporty Gumballs Tennis Can
Courtesy Sugarpova
An extremely niche gift for someone who loves tennis and chewing gum.