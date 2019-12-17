28 Gifts That Prove $50 Is More Than Enough Money to Spend

By InStyle Staff
Dec 17, 2019 @ 1:00 pm
quebottle/Instagram

If you want to impress your friends and family members this holiday season, there's no need to ruin your budget. There are several cheap gifts that don't look, well, cheap.

You can save big by strategically shopping for items that are thoughtful, unique, and still cost less than $50. We've gathered nearly 30 of the best affordable gift ideas in the gallery ahead. If you've got a last minute straggler on your gift list, or just found out your company is doing a white elephant, read on. The time to buy is now.

1 of 28

JCrew Bag

Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
$10
Tote-ally practical. Still cute.
2 of 28

The Power of Sprinkles Book

Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
$25
A delicious upgrade to any coffee table or kitchen shelf.

3 of 28

Boden Socks

Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
For similar styles
Cute, cozy, and cost-effective.
4 of 28

Gap Scarf

Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
$35
Anyone can stand a little more warmth this time of year.

5 of 28

AirPod Case

Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
For similar styles
Perfect for the person on your list who is likely to lose their AirPods — because they've already lost the case.

6 of 28

Crate and Barrel Wooden Chameleon Puzzle

Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
$29
Fun fact: Fidgeting with puzzles is good for your mental health.
7 of 28

Holstein Housewares Waffle Iron

Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
$23
For anyone you'd like to subtly suggest start hosting brunch at their place.

8 of 28

Flying Tiger Mini Pool Table

Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
$30
Flying Tiger is like Mecca for quirky gifts.

Call to purchase. 844-350-0560 

9 of 28

Neiman Marcus TV Tray

Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
For similar styles
Their Netflix snacks have never looked so good.
10 of 28

Foster Grant Sunglasses

Courtesy Foster Grant
$21
Prep them for summer. It'll come back... eventually.

11 of 28

Zaxie Hairpin

Courtesy Zaxie
$25
Honestly what more can you say?

12 of 28

From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from tha Boss Dogg’s Kitchen, by Snoop Dogg

Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
$13
Perfect for the person who'd love a Snoop Dogg cookbook. You know who they are.
13 of 28

Bespoke Fanny Pack

Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
$20
We don't know anyone who doesn't need a bespoke fanny pack, tbh.

14 of 28

French Girl Organics Menthe Bath Salts

Courtesy French Girl
$22
Bath salts got a bad rep sometime in the last decade, but we assure you, these make a great gift.

15 of 28

RH Teen Faux-Fur Eye Mask

Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
$14
Good nights, guaranteed.
16 of 28

MamaP Bamboo Toothbrush Set,

Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
$30/5
Buy a set for a compulsive teeth-brusher, or perhaps upgrade your whole family's bathroom sink with this colorful set.

17 of 28

JCrew Beanie

Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
$40
Simply a great topper for anyone on your list.

18 of 28

Que Bottle Collapsible Water Bottles

Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
$25 each
These packable, travel-friendly water bottles make nixing single-use plastics super easy. Plus, they look cool.
19 of 28

Rituals The Ritual of Tsuru Bath Bombs

Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
$17/3
Name anyone who wouldn't love an extremely luxurious bath bomb set? That's right. You can't.

20 of 28

Ban.do Sunglasses

Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
$15
Groundbreaking, for the super-cute florals-wearer on your list.

21 of 28

Houzz Playing Cards

Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
$17
For your game night buddy.
22 of 28

Gap Toddler Faux-Shearling Sweatshirt

Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
For Similar Styles; $45
Honestly we'd wear this, so the kiddo should be thrilled about it, too.

23 of 28

Spirits, Sugar, Water, Bitters, by Derek Brown with Robert Yule

Courtesy Amazon
$40
The book for budding mixologists this year.

24 of 28

Harry’s Holiday Shave Set

Courtesy Target
$15
A classic — also a great hint if you've been personally victimized by beard burn this year.
25 of 28

Nina Jewelry

Courtesy Nina Shoes
$38
These earrings!

26 of 28

Ramp Up Red Miso Vinegar

Courtesy Ramp Up
$22
Fire up those umami taste buds.

27 of 28

CB2 Watering Can

Brian Henn, Styled by Sabrina Grande
$45
For the plant mom who, literally, cannot fit anymore plants in her home.
28 of 28

Sugarpova Sporty Gumballs Tennis Can

Courtesy Sugarpova
$20/60
An extremely niche gift for someone who loves tennis and chewing gum.
