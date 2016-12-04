Under $10 Beauty Gifts That Your Squad (and Your Budget) Will LOVE

You want to show your squad they mean waaaaay more to you than an Instagram pic and a tear-jerker caption, but you don’t want to completely crush your bank account. Our budgets don’t miraculously expand during the season of giving, so know this is a legitimate predicament.

You should also know that it’s more than possible to treat your friends without going over and beyond your spending limit. Just check out this gift guide filled with downright amazing buys, all of which ring up to no more than $10.