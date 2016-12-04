Under $10 Beauty Gifts That Your Squad (and Your Budget) Will LOVE

Courtesy
Victoria Moorhouse
Dec 04, 2016 @ 11:45 am

You want to show your squad they mean waaaaay more to you than an Instagram pic and a tear-jerker caption, but you don’t want to completely crush your bank account. Our budgets don’t miraculously expand during the season of giving, so know this is a legitimate predicament. 

You should also know that it’s more than possible to treat your friends without going over and beyond your spending limit. Just check out this gift guide filled with downright amazing buys, all of which ring up to no more than $10. 

1 of 8 Courtesy

Too Cool For School Dinoplatz Magic Wand for Lip & Eye Makeup Remover

A pre-soaked makeup removing swab in adorable dino packaging? Anyone who's ever had to deal with less than precise red lipstick will LOVE you.  

Too Cool for School available at Sephora.com $8 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 8 Courtesy

boscia Pink Peppermint Blotting Linens

Handbag essentials. Seriously. 

Boscia available at Sephora.com $5 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

Mayfair Soap Foundry Grapefruit Bergamot Holiday Gift Set

I don't know about you, but anyone who gifts me bubble bath is pretty much my new BFF.

Mayfair Soap Foundry available at Target.com $9 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 8 Courtesy

Yes to Coconut Hydrate and Restore Paper Mask

Netflix and sheet masks? The best present EVER. 

Yes To available at Target.com $3 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 8 Courtesy

Soap and Glory Pink Twice

Helpers for that at-home mani and pedi night—of course, the one you're also attending. 

Soap & Glory available at Ulta.com $8 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 8 Courtesy

Palladio Crushed Metallic Eyeshadow

You might not be able to afford a Pat McGrath #MetalMorphosis005 kit, but that doesn't mean you can't help your friend ace a metallic eye. 

Palladio available at Palladiobeauty.com $6 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 8 Courtesy

Cricket Co. 99 Bobby Pins Tins

Name one person who doesn't always struggle with finding bobby pins. They disappear into the unknown corners of the universe, along with socks and hair-ties. 

Cricket available at Ulta.com $10 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 8 Courtesy

e.l.f. Little Brow Book Kit

For your friend living for the #browgoals on Instagram. 

E.L.F. available at Elfcosmetics.com $10 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!