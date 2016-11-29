Beauty Gifts TSA Will Wish They Could Confiscate 

Deciding on gifts that your family and friends will actually use is just one of the factors that can make the holidays a stress-fest. Throw travelling home for the main event into the equation, and things get even trickier since one is a beauty buzz kill quite like the TSA. With all of regulations on what products you can take with you in your carry-on, if you aren’t careful your well-thought out gifts won’t make it to the gate.

While there is the option of checking your bag, that tacks on more time spent at the airport amongst grumpy holiday travelers like yourself. Because no one wants to see the beauty gifts they’ve spent countless time and money on end up in the TSA’s confiscated product stash, we’ve rounded up ten gifts that will make it through security with you wherever you’re travelling this holiday season.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Dior Limited Edition All-In-One Couture Palette for Face, Eyes, & Lips

Whatever the makeup routine of those on your gift list entails, Dior’s eye, lip, and face palette has all of the shades needed to execute the look. 

Dior $89
2 of 10 Courtesy

Amika Mightly Mini Jet Set Kit 

Give the gift of good hair days whenever, wherever with this handy compact blow-dryer and flat iron duo that comes in a bright pattered travel bag.

Amika $80
3 of 10 Courtesy

Topshop Limited Edition Smokey Eye Kit

Small and merry, line, define, smudge, and add a few coats of mascara in all in one go thanks to Topshop’s smoky eye ornament kit.

Topshop $34
4 of 10 Courtesy

Bite Beauty The Perfect Bite Set 

One lipstick lover on your gift list is going to always have a killer lippie on. Bite's trio of fan-favorite shades may be bold with a semi-matte finish, but thanks to their anrioxident-enriched formula, the pigment won't settle into dry, cracked winter lips. 

Bite $25
5 of 10 Courtesy

Anastasia Beverly Hills Glow Kit 

Warm temperatures aside, what we miss most about summer is the lit-from-within glow the season gives our complexions. While we'll have to wait months until we meet our naturally radiant skin again, Anastasia's highlight kit will keep complexions glowing in the meantime. 

Anastasia Beverly Hills $45
6 of 10 Courtesy

Wander Beauty Mini Carryon Set

What’s better than a lip pencil that will fit in any bag you carry? Four of them. Even better: These sheer finish shades all double as cheek gels.

Wander Beauty $36
7 of 10 Courtesy

Bbrowbar Get Started Eyebrow Gift Set 

If eyes truly are the windows to our souls, eyebrows are the curtains. This six-piece set includes tweezers, gel, highlighter, oil, and mini pencils so that whatever state brows may be in, they can always be groomed to perfection. 

Bbrowbar $80
8 of 10 Courtesy

Deborah Lippmann Ice Princess Nail Polish Set 

Subtle, or with a little bit of sparkle, this polish duo has all future #ManiMondays sorted. 

Deborah Lippmann $17
9 of 10 Courtesy

Leaders Cosmetics 7 Wonders 3-Pack Sheet Masks 

With a set of sheet masks on-hand, everyday is a spa day. 

Leaders Cosmetics $15
10 of 10 Courtesy

Bumble And Bumble Favorites Set 

Nothing causes bad hair quite like getting your products taken away at the airport. Whether your giftee is a jet-setter or is always on the go, Bumble and bumble's set of mini essentials are a treat for anyone's strands. 

Bumble and Bumble $39

