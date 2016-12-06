10 Beauty Gifts Teens Will Actually Want to Keep

Erin Lukas
Dec 05, 2016 @ 7:00 pm

No one knows what they like (and don’t like) better than teens. Perhaps the toughest people to shop for on your list, if your younger sister, niece, or cousin isn’t happy with what they unwrap; you’re going to hear about it. To spare you some of the stress, we’ve rounded up 10 foolproof beauty gifts that the teens in your life have probably already had their eyes on. Here, we have crowd-pleasing makeup, skincare, and hair products that don't require a gift receipt.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Kylie Cosmetics Vixen Lip Kit 

This isn't your average Kylie Cosmetics lipkit. The deep plum shade that's a part of Jenner's first holiday collection is packaged in a silver box that doubles as a tree ornament. The fact that you were able to add the new release to your shopping cart before it sold out is guaranteed to earn you Brownie Points.

Kylie Cosmetics $30 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Lush Christmas Bathtime Facvorites

If you're looking for her over the holiday break, she'll be in the tub. Lush's collection of 11 favorite festive bathbombs are a foolproof way to soak the school stress away. 

Lush $86 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Tarte Pretty Paintbox Collector's Makeup Case 

A makeup starter pack this good puts the Caboodle you had in high school to shame. 

Tarte $59 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Amika #TheChicOne Travel Set 

The key to always having chic hair: This travel-sized trio of hair essentials. Whether she needs to overhaul her style after gym class or her strands need a mid-day refresh, a mini dry shampoo, nourishing mask, and blowout spray can easily be stashed in a handbag or bookbag for touch ups. 

Amika $22 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

ColourPop X Hello Kitty Hello Pretty Set 

If Hello Kitty was in your high school class, she'd be voted most popular. ColourPop's collaboration with everyone's favorite cat includes a little bit of everything as seen in this set which is equipped with glosses, eyeshadows, a highlighter, and blush. 

ColourPop $42 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Too Cool For School Egg-Ssential Skincare Set 

Eggs may be a brunch staple, but they also work wonders for clearing up skin, too. Too Cool For School's lineup of K-beauty skincare products is the perfect way to treat herself to an after-school spa day. 

Too Cool for School $39 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Bath & Body Works Winter Candy Apple Fragrance Fan Kit 

No trip to the mall is complete without stepping into Bath & Body Works. This festive set of products which includes a candle, body lotion, hand soap, and shower gel is better than any regular promo you can grab the rest of the year. 

Bath and Body Works $38 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Smith & Cult Nail Collection Deluxe 

Classmates will have nothing on her #ManiMondays thanks to this set of nine netural, bold, and sparkly nail polishes.

Smith and Cult $125 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Face Inc By Nails Inc Sheet Masks 

Wished your favorite Snapchat filters exsited IRL? These sheet masks available in a variety of flavors make it possible. 

Nails Inc. $6 each SHOP NOW
10 of 10

Glossier Four Flavored Balm Dotcoms

Why have one Glossier balm when you can have all four? Chances are she probably likes the brand's minimalist packaging every time it shows up on her Instagram feed, so she's guaranteed to love owning the entire collection of flavors this multitasking skin salve comes in.

Glossier $40 SHOP NOW

