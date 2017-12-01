Hot Stocking-Stuffer Gifts Under $10

Dec 01, 2017

So you've picked out the big gifts for everyone on your list, mastered the art of white elephant gift giving, and—let's not forget—totally nailed that Secret Santa gift exchange. What's left on the holiday gift-giving agenda? Ah, that's right, stocking stuffers.

Below, you'll find trinkets and bobbles to fill up those stockings with—and bonus: They're all under $10. So scroll through and shop, whether you're on the hunt for the perfect stocking-stuffer mix or just indulging in a spot of self-gifting.

Make a Splash Hydrating Skin Savers 

Stay hydrated and luminous this winter with this deluxe skin-saving kit. 

Umbra Zoola Elephant Ring Holder

Stack all your rings on this whimsical elephant holder, which also serves as the perfect decorative piece for any animal lover. 

Japonica Mokara Small Glass Candle 

This light, aromatic coconut wax candle is the perfect stocking stuffer gift that everyone will love.

Dream Zone™ Sleep Mask

Embrace your inner Holly Golightly with this silk sleep mask and make your dreams even sweeter.

Fresh cream lip shine

Keep your lips feeling soft and hydrated with this fresh cream flavored lip shine.

Almond Delicious Soap 

Keep your skin nice and soft this season and exfoliate with this nourishing almond soap. You'll smell good and feel good.

Frameless Mirrored Round Sunglasses

Up their street style game with these cool, It girl-worthy mirrored sunnies.

Embellished Pineapple Pin 

Give your outfit a tropical twist with this bright embellished pineapple pin that will put you in vacation mode in no time.

Silver-Tone Initial Pendant Necklace 

Get personal with your gift by going for an initial pendant necklace. Bonus: It's the perfect layering piece.

Melita Coaster

Elevate your next cocktail party with these chic and stylish coasters. 

Hair Ties Pack 

Add a sophisticated trendy spin to your beauty routine with this season's biggest trend, the geometric metal hair accessory.

14K Gold- Plated Hoop Earrings

Invest in a classic pair of gold hoop earrings that'll never go out of style.

WOOL & CASHMERE SPRAY

Missed your last dry cleaner drop-off? Neutralize funky odors with this life-saving spray in a pinch.

Rib-Knit Hat

Keep warm and rock a basic knit beanie. This classic, closet essential will make any outfit effortlessly cool.

Hot Spot Highlighter Set 

Brighten up their day with these funky (and undeniably chic) highlighters.

Livin It Up Purse 

This cute keychain pouch is the perfect accessory for your on-the-go storage needs. 

Rauschenberg Mug

Jump start your morning with this piece-of-art coffee mug. Perfect for the art enthusiast.

Classic Wool Beret 

Create a chic look all season long with this classic beret. Perfect to pair with jeans, a blazer, and a classic black boot.

Miya Splatter Catch-All Dish 

This artful ceramic dish is the perfect house-ware accessory. It's perfect for holding all your small items, from your keys to jewelry. 

Spirited Slogans FEED Canape Plates 

Serve up some spirit this holiday at your next gathering with these empowering canape plates.

Irregular Ceramic Bud Vases 

These eclectic and bright vases are the perfect centerpiece for any home. Molded by hand, in an organic shape these will add an artistic touch to any room. 

