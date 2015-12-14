The Best Gifts for the Star Wars Fanatic in Your Galaxy

Star Wars/Youtube
Alexis Bennett
Dec 14, 2015 @ 4:00 pm

The force is stronger than ever, and as we gear up to watch the newest installment of the Star Wars films it's the perfect time to pick a themed gift for friends and loved ones. We've gathered our favorite picks that are perfect for everyone on your list (including yourself). Get into the spirit with our roundup of the best Star Wars-inspired collectibles below.

RELATED: See How Designers Reimagined Star Wars Costumes from the Latest Movie

1 of 11 Courtesy

Star Wars Pancake Mold

Serve up the best breakfast ever with this set of 3 pancake molds that includes Yoda, Darth Vader, and Stormtrooper shapes.

($99, amazon.com)

Advertisement
2 of 11 Courtesy

Pottery Barn Kids Star Wars Sleeping Bag

This adorable Chewbacca sleeping bag is probably the only thing that can make kids excited to go to bed.

($199; potterybarnkids.com)

3 of 11 Courtesy

Adidas mi Star Wars Superstar 80s Shoes

These customizable kicks feature metallic finishes that are sure to be a favorite in any fanatic's collection.

($120; adidas.com)

Advertisement
4 of 11 Courtesy

Covergirl Star Wars Limited Edition Outlast Nail Polish in Speed of Light

This chip-resistant polish is subtle enough to match with any outfit yet glossy enough to make an impact.

($6; covergirl.com)

Advertisement
5 of 11 Courtesy

The Star Wars Ice Sabers Cookbook

It's way more than just a recipe book. This Star Wars kit includes lightsaber ice pop molds to help you whip up 30 delicious treats.

($60; barnesandnobles.com)

Advertisement
6 of 11 Courtesy

Star Wars Death Star Waffle Griddle

This officially licensed waffle maker is an absolute must have. The kitchen appliance serves up a fluffy golden breakfast from the space station.

($40; whatonearthcatalog.com)

Advertisement
7 of 11 Courtesy

Star Wars Battlefront Video Game

Here's the perfect way for ultimate fans to immerse themselves in the Star Wars action. The shooter video game can be played from first-person or third-person perspectives, which makes each scene really come to life.

($60; bestbuy.com)

Advertisement
8 of 11 Courtesy

Star Wars Slippers

These cozy slippers are perfect for lounging in Star Wars style during the holidays.

($15; uniqlo.com)

Advertisement
9 of 11 Courtesy

Star Wars Rebel Alliance Fleet Blueprint Poster

Make your walls come to live with this cool work of art. 

($15; jet.com)

Advertisement
10 of 11 Courtesy

Kids' Star Wars for Crewcuts "CHEWIE, WE'RE HOME" T-Shirt

The new Han Solo quote is sure to become a classic, so a T-shirt with the soon-to-be iconic words will make for an unforgettable gift.

($37; jcrew.com)

Advertisement
11 of 11 Courtesy

Lego Star Wars Kylo Ren's Command Shuttle

This starship, which is equipped with spring-loaded shooters and detachable weapon racks, will put a smile on any little Star Wars fan's face.

($120; target.com)

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!