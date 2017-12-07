Sparkly Holiday Gifts That Are Sure to Dazzle Your Friends

Dec 07, 2017

All that glitters isn't gold, but who cares around the holidays? Sparkly gifts of all sorts can bring a smile to the face of a loved one and to you, too.

There's no need to limit glittery gifts to a favorite new dress or sweater. Embellished shoes are strutting the streets all across America, and we love them. We also think a bedazzled fob added to a bag or a fabulous sparkling brooch on your jacket can add just as much spring to your step. Just follow Kendall Jenner's lead or really any of her sparkly sisterhood, who have never shied away from a sparkly extra.

Discover 10 sparkly gift ideas below for every glitter lover on your shopping list.

VIDEO: Three Cool Ways to Wear Glitter

 

1 of 10 Courtesy

Flower Burst Statement Earrings

Dazzle this holiday season by scoring a pair of exploding flower earrings.

Ann Taylor $50
2 of 10 Courtesy

Sparkle Balloon-Sleeve Sweater

Cuddle up with a fuzzy, gold sweater.

Keepsake $168
3 of 10 Courtesy

Vintage Bow Square Leather Strap Watch

Pick up a watch wrapped up like a present.

Olivia Burton $215
4 of 10 Courtesy

CRYSTAL ACETATE SUNGLASSES

Go for a subtle sparkle with these luxe frames, which are a must-have.

Bottega Veneta $485
5 of 10 Courtesy

Pave Crystal iPhone 7 Case

Smile big for selfies with this amazing phone case.

Michael Michael Kors $60
6 of 10 Courtesy

Suede Mary Janes with crystal embellishments

Smile because you don’t have to wear heels! These flats are just as festive.

Miu Miu $950
7 of 10 Courtesy

Night Sparkle Tall-Band Performance Leggings

Grab a statement-making pair of leggings. You don’t have to be dressed up to sparkle.

Terez $82
8 of 10 Courtesy

Simply Sparkling 8" x 10" Frame

Give the gift of a family picture that's wrapped up in a bit of sparkle.

Kate Spade $40
Lina Crystal Headband

Lina Crystal Headband

Upgrade a boring hairstyle with a sparkly headband this holiday season.

Deepa Gurnani $190
10 of 10 Courtesy

Crystal-embellished leather belt

Make anyone and everyone smile by giving something with the GG logo on it. This crystal rainbow belt will keep the grins coming.

Gucci $590

