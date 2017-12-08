6 Brilliant Gifts Nicole Richie Is Keeping Her Fingers Crossed For

Nicole Richie has always kept us on our toes with her hilarious personality and head-turning style. I mean, who else do you know that can rock a $40 skirt and make it look like it was fresh off the runway? So when we found out that the 36-year-old star teamed up with JCPenney to take the JCPenney Holiday Challenge, we knew that she would whip up some chic (and affordable) gift ideas.

During the Jacques Penné, a JCPenney Holiday Boutique, opening in NYC, Richie shared her holiday shopping must-haves with InStyle. And honey, her gift recommendations will leave your pickiest friends impressed. One genius idea that we're stealing: Instead of crowding up your loved one's small apartment with things that they won't use (or have the space for), Richie suggests helping them create long-lasting memories with thoughtful presents.

"I love gifts that bring families together," Richie tells InStyle. "Something like a beautiful bingo set is always a really nice gift. My kids and I love spending time together playing games, so that's always special."

And it's totally OK to pamper someone special with a gift that they would want to keep all for themselves—like the luxury Biologique beauty products that Richie swears by. Find out about all of her holiday shopping plans in the roundup below.

Large Amethyst Cluster Geode Crystal Quartz

"Personally, I would love to receive some crystals in my life," says Richie. "I really love large healing crystals."

Front Porch Classics State Fair Bingo

"Something that you can imagine yourself sitting by the fire and having a good time enjoying is always a good idea," says Richie.

GPX J097B Karaoke Party Machine

You'll always find a nice karaoke set on Richie's list. And this one comes in at a great price.

Vans Ward Low Women's Skate Shoes

"I love a good pair of sneakers, " Richie says. "Some Vans are always perfect." Plus you can score a pair for the special guy in your life.

NEST Birchwood Pine Scented Candle

"A good candle is always appreciated, plus it's cozy," says Richie.

Polaroid 300 Instant Camera

Everyone loves the nostalgic feeling of Polaroids. Richie recommends this camera, which comes in a chic colors.

