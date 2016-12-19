9 Gifts to Put on Your Holiday Wish List, According to Julia Restoin Roitfeld

The holidays are officially looming. If you dropped the ball on getting a gift for someone on your list, then you have just under a week to make it right. Fortunately, thanks to last-minute flash sales and expedited shipping, there's just enough time for you to save your dignity. To help arm you with a laundry list of chic ideas, we tapped uber-fashionable art director and model Julia Restoin Roitfeld, daughter of Carine, who recently curated an array of luxe French giftables at Grey Goose's holiday market Le Marché Bleu in downtown New York City.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: The 10 Prettiest Holiday Fragrances and Gifts

Here, her nine picks that are sure to score you major brownie points.