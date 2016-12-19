9 Gifts to Put on Your Holiday Wish List, According to Julia Restoin Roitfeld

BFA / Madison McGaw
Claire Stern
Dec 19, 2016 @ 3:00 pm

The holidays are officially looming. If you dropped the ball on getting a gift for someone on your list, then you have just under a week to make it right. Fortunately, thanks to last-minute flash sales and expedited shipping, there's just enough time for you to save your dignity. To help arm you with a laundry list of chic ideas, we tapped uber-fashionable art director and model Julia Restoin Roitfeld, daughter of Carine, who recently curated an array of luxe French giftables at Grey Goose's holiday market Le Marché Bleu in downtown New York City.

Here, her nine picks that are sure to score you major brownie points.

1 of 9 Courtesy

Cire Trudon Candle

"I always have candles burning at my place—especially during the holidays. Cire Trudon is such an iconic and elegant French brand. My favorite is their Bethléem candle with notes of whiffs of pepper, cardamom, and sandalwood."

available at Net-a-Porter $105 SHOP NOW
2 of 9 Courtesy

OLYMPIA LE TAN EMBROIDERED CLUTCH

"I love anything and everything by Olympia Le Tan, but her clutches are my favorite. She has a new literature-inspired line which somehow feels both exuberant and vintage at the same time. I'm particularly in love with her Christmas Story clutch, which has incredible detail work and intricate black embroidery. It's a very special item to gift to a close friend or family member!"

available at The Outnet $850 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

CLARE V. CATCHALL

"Claire Vivier combines the best of French chic and American prep, which is totally my style. This catchall is stylish and so easy to carry around, plus it keeps me organized. I give it to my friends who either are super organized or always lose things. Everyone can appreciate it."

available at Spring $169 SHOP NOW
4 of 9 Courtesy

ANGELINA HOT CHOCOLATE

"The hot chocolate from Angelina is the best in the world, hands down. It's not too sweet and you can make it as thick or as light as you like. The original location on Rue de Rivoli is a must-go for me whenever I'm in Paris. I always buy around 20 tins and give them out as party favors whenever I have people over."

available at Angelina $20 SHOP NOW
5 of 9 Courtesy

L'Artisan Parfumeur Fou d'Absinthe

"Perfume is such a personal gift, so I only buy for people whose tastes I know super well. My favorite perfume is Fou d'Absinthe from L'Artisan Parfumeur, which I especially love for the holidays. The fragrance is so spicy with hints of pine."

available at Sephora $105 SHOP NOW
6 of 9 Courtesy

Yves Delorme Stella Throw

"My daughter and I love snuggling under this blanket and watching Christmas movies. It's a really versatile gift which both men and women love and appreciate. Since it's a light, cream color, it goes well with any and all home décor."

available at Bloomingdale's $295 SHOP NOW
7 of 9 Courtesy

Petrossian Tsar Imperial Siberian Caviar

"I come from a family of foodies—we love good food and we're not scared to indulge! I head to Petrossian in New York when I'm homesick for Paris. They have all of my specialty food items from France, including the best caviar and foie gras. Both are imperative to have at holiday gatherings in France, so I always bring with me to parties in New York along with a bottle of Grey Goose. They go great together and are a really thoughtful gift."

available at Petrossian Starting at $123 SHOP NOW
8 of 9 Courtesy

Sonos PLAY:1 Wireless Speaker

"I love listening to music when I'm getting ready. Most people just listen to music from their phones now, which I admittedly do as well. A Sonos speaker is definitely a great gift for someone, or for myself!"

available at Amazon $186 SHOP NOW
9 of 9 Courtesy

Samsonite Quadrion Spinner Luggage

"I hate checking my luggage at the airport, so I'm all about minimal packing and having the best carry-on. I love the carry-ons from Samsonite—they are super light, easy to pull, drag, roll, etc. They also somehow have so much space for being such a tiny suitcase. I always feel like Mary Poppins whenever I'm packing; I can fit so much in (maybe even two weeks of vacation)."

available at Amazon $217 SHOP NOW

