“The Philly native he is, my boyfriend is an adamant fan of the Sixers. This can be pretty hard on him—I’ve compared the team to the basketball equivalent of Hogwarts’ Defense Against the Dark Arts teaching position, as there have been so many trades, injuries, losses, and players who are quite possibly Lord Voldemort in disguise. Even still, he persists, and Joel Embiid is his main man. This shirt will no doubt go into heavy rotation every time a game is on.”

—Marianne Mychaskiw, associate beauty editor