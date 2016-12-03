16 Gifts for the Jetsetter

Shalayne Pulia
Dec 03, 2016 @ 4:30 pm

Have a friend who’s always off on another fabulous adventure? We want to make sure your loved ones are traveling in style this holiday season. It doesn't matter if they're always hopping on a plane for work or obsessed with relaxing road trips. We've put together a list of our favorite, jetsetter-approved gifts below.

Our roundup includes a host of chic and clever gadgets to make your on-the-go friend's journey a breeze, from rejuvenating travel kits to high-tech luggage. Get going on your holiday shopping and scroll through to find the perfect gift that says "buon viaggio!" in the best way.

1 of 16 courtesy

Wireless Bose Headphones

Forget the tangled wires and go for sound clarity and comfort with these chic SoundLink II wireless headphones. 

available at Nordstrom $229 SHOP NOW
2 of 16 courtesy

Madewell Weekender Bag 

Ditch your old duffel for this Madewell leather weekender bag that's perfect for a shorter trip. 

available at Madewell $298 SHOP NOW
3 of 16 courtesy

Anthropologie Explorer Wallet

Keep your important cards organized with this Anthropologie wallet made for the avid explorer. 

available at Anthropologie $42 SHOP NOW
4 of 16 Courtesy

Bugaboo Luggage

Bugaboo took their stroller sensibility and applied it to suitcases, creating the most ergonomic, easy-to-push cases that won't break your arm no mater how heavy they are. Plus you can clip multiple chambers onto each other which provides more room without having to roll or carry multiple suitcases. 

available at bugaboo.com $1,030-$1,625 SHOP NOW
5 of 16 Courtesy

Scratch Travel Journal

Remember all of your travels with this scratch-off "travelogue" notebook. 

Uncommon Goods available at Uncommon Goods $25 SHOP NOW
6 of 16 Courtesy

 Tatcha The Starter Ritual Kit 

Test out Tatcha's specialized skin care sets in these convenient travel sizes.

Tatcha available at Tatcha $59 SHOP NOW
7 of 16 Courtesy

Oahu S'well Bottle

Get tropical with this plant-inspired S'well water bottle. 

Swell available at Nordstrom $35 SHOP NOW
8 of 16 Courtesy

Rebecca Minkoff Power Tassel Bag Charm

Forgot to charge your phone? No problem. Store an extra charge in this stylish bag accessory.

Rebecca Minkoff available at Nordstrom $25 (From $50) SHOP NOW
9 of 16 Courtesy

Kate Spade Black Backpack 

Jet set with your backpack in tow for an easier way to travel with your necessities. 

Kate Spade available at Kate Spade $348 SHOP NOW
10 of 16 Courtesy

Travel Gym Kit 

For the fitness obsessed traveler, check out the Pinch Provisions gym emergency kit. 

J. Crew available at J. Crew $22 SHOP NOW
11 of 16 Courtesy

Ted Baker Cosmetic Case

Travel with all your makeup essentials in this chic case. 

available at Bloomingdales $45 SHOP NOW
12 of 16 Courtesy

"Available for Weekends" Getaway Luggage Tag

Mark your your luggage with this cute tag. 

Bloomingdale's available at Bloomingdale's $10 SHOP NOW
13 of 16 Courtesy 

Aesop Travel Kit 

Refresh your skin with this cleansing and hydrating kit. 

Aesop available at Aesop $37 SHOP NOW
14 of 16 Courtesy

Linjer Classic Watch

Make sure you never miss a flight with this incredibly sleek watch. 

available at Linjer $249 SHOP NOW
15 of 16 Courtesy

Mr & Mrs Smith Gift Card

Get a free pass on the next hotel stay with this limited-edition gift card designed by illustrator Angelica Hicks, which offers up rooms at any of the Smith's 1,000-plus properties around the world. 

available at Mr & Mrs Smith From $50 SHOP NOW
16 of 16 Cuyana

CUYANA LEATHER DOPP KIT

Made from leather and equipped with a wipeable interior lining, this dopp kit is ideal for carrying his toiletries or your makeup (or both!).

available at Cuyana $135 SHOP NOW

