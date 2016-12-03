16 Gifts for the Jetsetter

Have a friend who’s always off on another fabulous adventure? We want to make sure your loved ones are traveling in style this holiday season. It doesn't matter if they're always hopping on a plane for work or obsessed with relaxing road trips. We've put together a list of our favorite, jetsetter-approved gifts below.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Our roundup includes a host of chic and clever gadgets to make your on-the-go friend's journey a breeze, from rejuvenating travel kits to high-tech luggage. Get going on your holiday shopping and scroll through to find the perfect gift that says "buon viaggio!" in the best way.

VIDEO: 5 Money-Saving Travel Tricks