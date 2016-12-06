10 Genius Gifts for the Music Lover in Your Life

Claire Stern
Dec 06, 2016

As the late, great Bob Marley once said, "One good thing about music, when it hits you feel no pain." While that was certainly true then, now there are more artists recording albums than ever before, and copious ways to streams hundreds of them simultaneously on the same device. And chalk it up to bittersweet nostalgia, but vinyl is also making a long overdue comeback.

Ahead of the holidays, we rounded up 10 awesome gifts for the sonically-inclined, from wireless speakers to record subscription services.

Sonos Play:1 Wireless Speaker

This compact home speaker can be controlled remotely via the Sonos app, which means you (and your guests) can change the song from a different room. Or, if you have multiple speakers, you can play different songs in different rooms—or the same song in every room.

ART VINYL PLAY AND DISPLAY RECORD FRAME

They may look like regular vinyl albums, but one of these high-tech frames doubles as a record player.

Sennheiser Headphones

These headphones may appear bulky, but the collapsible headband renders them surprisingly compact. Plus, the in-line remote lets you receive calls while you're listening.

75 YEARS OF CAPITOL RECORDS BY BARNEY HOSKYNS

A behind-the-scenes look at the legendary record label, with cameos from Miles Davis, Nat King Cole, and Bob Seger, and a forward by Beck.

David Bowie Aladdin Sane T-Shirt

Pay homage to Ziggy Stardust with a vintage-tinged tee emblazoned with the cover art from his sixth album.

THE BEATLES NOTEBOOK

Moleskine's line of limited-edition notebooks features artwork inspired by the 1968 animated film Yellow Submarine.

Skullcandy Bombshell Earbuds

Few things are more frustrating than untangling your headphones. Skullcandy's tangle-resistant cord saves you the unpleasant struggle. Plus, the earbuds are ergonomically designed to fit your ear canal so they won't fall out mid-run.

CROSLEY PORTABLE TURNTABLE

This chic update on the classic record player features advanced pitch control and Bluetooth capability.

BEATS PILL+ WIRELESS SPEAKER

Don't be fooled by the size: This handheld speaker packs a powerful sound—and up to 12 hours of battery life.

VINYL ME, PLEASE SUBSCRIPTION

Throw it back to the old days with a subscription to Vinyl Me, Please, a service that sends you a different record each month, along with art prints and custom cocktail recipes.

