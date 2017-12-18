Sheryl Crow's Fun and Chic Holiday Gift Ideas

Terry Wyatt/Getty; Courtesy (3)
Marina Budarina-Sánchez
Dec 18, 2017 @ 11:45 am

It’s official: The magical holiday season is upon us. Twinkling lights, festive fun, cozy snowy days, spending time with loved ones, and spreading joy makes this pretty much the best time of year. In an ideal scenario, you’re kicking it back with a hot chocolate right about now, watching a cheesy Hallmark movie but if instead you’re scrambling to find those perfect last minute gifts, nine-time Grammy Award winner, Sheryl Crow is here to help.

American country singer, songwriter, actress and mom to two adorable boys, Wyatt and Levi, Crow has picked gifts for literally everyone on your list. No time to waste, start scrolling and shopping.

VIDEO: 5 Great Tech Gifts Under $50

 

1 of 10 Courtesy

Sheryl Crow x HSN Military Patch Vest with Faux Fur Hood

"The fashionistas on your list will love my Military Patch Vest with hood. It's a layering essential for a lady's wardrobe this season. It features an empowering phrase, Be Myself, from my latest album," says Crow.

$129 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Wooden Dough Bowl

"No two are alike and made from natural teak wood. Fill 'em with pine cones and other decorative items for the holidays. Or fill with yummy treats and wrap with a big bow. Makes a wonderful gift basket, " says Crow.

$50 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Sheryl Crow Leather Americana Bootie

"“The Levi Americana Bootie, named after my youngest son, is perfect for the shoe lover," says Crow.

$170 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Mockneck batwing tunic

"Yummiest and most comfortable sweater is one mom will appreciate," says Crow.

$54 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

For Women

"An unusual statement belt can make a simple worn-in pair of jeans look wow," says Crow. 

$50 (Originally $88) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Levi's Men's Denim Trucker Jacket

"I love all things Americana, so this 50th Anniversary Levi's trucker jacket is must-have for the men in your life. It¹s a classic staple piece that looks good on every guy," says Crow.

$148 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

ABC Home Zodiac Ornaments

"I love that you can celebrate your sign and wear these as a necklace or hang them on a tree or anywhere else. And they're made by hand in Brooklyn," says Crow. 

$36 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

For Pet Lovers

"These dog cheese trays are perfect for the pet-lovers in your life. They're great for holiday entertaining and are a sweet nod to our beloved four legged friends," says Crow.

$22 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

SOUL GUIDE YOUR WAY DUFFLE BAG

"This duffle by Spiritual Gangster is perfect for Purse Lovers and Gym Goers. The inspirational messaging is a constant reminder to be positive, which is super important to me," say Crow.

$68 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

ROXI by Electric Jukebox

This jukebox will be fun for the entire family and it comes in a chic color.

$199 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!